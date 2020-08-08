Gold Price Updates

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter

Updated 08 Aug 2020





Per-tola and 10-gram price has risen by Rs 43,850 and Rs 37,595 respectively since January 1. — Reuters/File



KARACHI: A jump of four dollars per ounce to $2,054 further pushed up domestic per tola and 10-grams gold rate to Rs 132,000 and Rs 113,169, showing a jump of Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,144 compared to Thursday’s rate, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA) stated.





The per-tola and 10-gram price has risen by Rs 43,850 and Rs 37,595 respectively since January 1. In the above period, world bullion price swelled by $536 per ounce.



On Jan 1, one-tola, 10- gram and world gold rates were Rs 88,150, Rs 75,574 and $1,518 per ounce.



The government has hinted at allowing wedding ceremonies from Sept 15, which had been suspended since mid-March. However, the massive hike in gold price is an alarming sign for many people who have low cash as they would compromise by ordering low-weight jewellery sets.