Going to Turkey for a holiday ... and ...

So - yes - not Pakistani tourism - but Turkish - just need a few friendly pointers.



I am going to Istanbul - Turkey for a week in May 2022 with family. Anyone local there, on this site?



Any recommendations on do' and do not's in Istanbul ?



Travelling around Istanbul - any recommendations ? Is Uber (or equivalent - any good ? ) - Will the subway get you to most places?



Hotels - something very clean / safe / accessible / not a rip off and also not a Rat trap - but also not five star ? Any recommendations. We will be just sleeping there -



Parents want to go through the Islamic history of Istanbul etc ...