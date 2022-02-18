What's new

Going to Turkey for a holiday ... and ...

So - yes - not Pakistani tourism - but Turkish - just need a few friendly pointers.

I am going to Istanbul - Turkey for a week in May 2022 with family. Anyone local there, on this site?

Any recommendations on do' and do not's in Istanbul ?

Travelling around Istanbul - any recommendations ? Is Uber (or equivalent - any good ? ) - Will the subway get you to most places?

Hotels - something very clean / safe / accessible / not a rip off and also not a Rat trap - but also not five star ? Any recommendations. We will be just sleeping there -

Parents want to go through the Islamic history of Istanbul etc ...
 
The things not to do in Istanbul:
  • Don't get distracted by overly friendly random folks. Unfortunately, there are thugs from beyond the borders.
  • Don't venture into night clubs, bars etc. for you might end up being screwed by the Russian Mafia.
  • Don't exchange money from the random hawkers at the street even if they promise a better rate.
  • Otherwise, you should be fine.
 

