‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, two of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics at a press conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Monday… India-born Abhijit Banerjee, who was awarded the Nobel for Economics on Monday along with his wife and fellow MIT professor Esther Duflo and Harvard's Michael Kremer, said the Indian economy is doing "very badly", citing declining household consumption data and that it's "going into a tailspin".Banerjee and Duflo, who work together in MIT's economics department and married in 2015, jointly addressed a news briefing at MIT, at which they spoke about the award, their work — "movement", they called it — to promote "randomized controlled trials" and their many research projects in India and around the world. Banerjee, who wore a light-coloured Nehru jacket, answered one question in Bengali, in response to a request from the questioner, and Duflo, who is of French origin switched to her mother-tongue for a few questions."The economy is doing very badly in my view," Banerjee said in response to a question about the state of the Indian economy. He cited the dip in NSS data of average consumption in urban and rural India between 2014-15 and 2017-18 to add "that's the first time such a thing has happened in many, many, many many years"."That's a glaring warning sign," he added.Banerjee also weighed in on the ongoing controversy — an "enormous fight", as he called it — in India over which data and numbers are to be relied upon as indicators of the health of the economy and criticized the government for considering as "wrong" all data that is "inconvenient to it".But he said the government was aware of the problem with the economy that is "slowing very, very fast".The Nobel winner refused to get into his prescription for what could the Indian government do to deal with the problem but, citing a "large deficit", he added, the government was "aiming to please everybody but pretending to hold on to some budgetary targets and monetary targets".With "the economy going into a tailspin," he said, first in Bengali and then English to a question from a Bengali language TV channel, this is the time "you don't worry so much about monetary stability and you worry a little bit more about the demand … right now demand is a huge problem in the economy."Asked how it felt to be joining other Nobel winners from Kolkata, the professor said, "I assume they were all much more distinguished than me."Banerjee was born in Kolkata and studied economics at Presidency at the University of Calcutta, then went to Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D in 1988. He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.