Going Beyond The Call of Duty - FC Soldiers help ANA soldier

Last couple of days have been heavy for troops deployed along our western borders. We lost good men in Bajaur and South Waziristan. In the midst of this grief Frontier Corps KP (North) troops in Bajaur received a distress call from an Afghan Army post. One of their soldiers was severely ill with a dropping body fluid level.

FC troops at the post rose above and beyond the call of duty and rush ahead in the dark of night to receive the patient. Wings doctors also moved to the location of the ANA soldier. His condition was assessed and he was administered requisite treatment. After stablising he was assessed fit to return to his country. FC troops in the highest tradition of scouts saw him off and got back to their routine of watching the other side.


