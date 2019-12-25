What's new

Going After Gandhi: A Perverted Purity

Iltutmish

Iltutmish

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
1,033
2
2,824
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany


@Areesh @PAKISTANFOREVER @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Max @_NOBODY_ @xeuss @Hiptullha @Dalit @PakFactor @Psychic @AUz @AfrazulMandal @xeuss @TNT @Musings @SecularNationalist @Blacklight @Fawadqasim1 @hussain0216 @Maarkhoor @lastofthepatriots @Mad Scientist @Verve @Zarvan @YeBeWarned @Max @Clutch @Al-zakir @Michael Corleone @DalalErMaNodi @Awan68 @waz @Adios Amigo @Itachi @Joe Shearer @Jackdaws

@Indus Pakistan
You are right when you say that Indians have a better marketing department than Pakistan.

Gandhi was a racist weirdo but Whities think that he was a saint. What a time to be alive!
 
M

Mr.Meap

FULL MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
1,673
2
2,088
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Iltutmish said:


@Areesh @PAKISTANFOREVER @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Max @_NOBODY_ @xeuss @Hiptullha @Dalit @PakFactor @Psychic @AUz @AfrazulMandal @xeuss @TNT @Musings @SecularNationalist @Blacklight @Fawadqasim1 @hussain0216 @Maarkhoor @lastofthepatriots @Mad Scientist @Verve @Zarvan @YeBeWarned @Max @Clutch @Al-zakir @Michael Corleone @DalalErMaNodi @Awan68 @waz @Adios Amigo @Itachi @Joe Shearer @Jackdaws

@Indus Pakistan
You are right when you say that Indians have a better marketing department than Pakistan.

Gandhi was a racist weirdo but Whities think that he was a saint. What a time to be alive!
Click to expand...
A lot of pro-Gandhi rhetoric comes more from the West itself rather than India, he became incredibly popular due to his "non-violence" and it was ideal for the British to market him the poster boy for native resistance, rather than someone like Bhagat Singh, Bose or Mullah Powindah. So that future generations are inspired by Gandhi rather than the others. He like Jinnah was a byproduct of the British system (that is not to insult either if them, but they fit well into to larger scheme of things).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

undercover JIX
Nazism and Narendra Modi: The ideological influence on India’s next Prime Minister
Replies
3
Views
686
Ritual
Ritual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom