Going After Gandhi: A Perverted Purity

@Areesh @PAKISTANFOREVER @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Max @_NOBODY_ @xeuss @Hiptullha @Dalit @PakFactor @Psychic @AUz @AfrazulMandal @xeuss @TNT @Musings @SecularNationalist @Blacklight @Fawadqasim1 @hussain0216 @Maarkhoor @lastofthepatriots @Mad Scientist @Verve @Zarvan @YeBeWarned @Max @Clutch @Al-zakir @Michael Corleone @DalalErMaNodi @Awan68 @waz @Adios Amigo @Itachi @Joe Shearer @Jackdaws
@Indus Pakistan
You are right when you say that Indians have a better marketing department than Pakistan.
Gandhi was a racist weirdo but Whities think that he was a saint. What a time to be alive!