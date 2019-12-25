Going After Gandhi: A Perverted Purity

A lot of pro-Gandhi rhetoric comes more from the West itself rather than India, he became incredibly popular due to his "non-violence" and it was ideal for the British to market him the poster boy for native resistance, rather than someone like Bhagat Singh, Bose or Mullah Powindah. So that future generations are inspired by Gandhi rather than the others. He like Jinnah was a byproduct of the British system (that is not to insult either if them, but they fit well into to larger scheme of things).