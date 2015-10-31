GoI bans PUBG and 118 other aaps...

Khatri_pune
FULL MEMBER
- Jun 5, 2017
- 181
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
The central government on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular game PUBG.
Further details to follow.....
Further details to follow.....
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Fools and idiots are running the IAF & GoI
|Central & South Asia
|15
|MFN status revoked for pak by GOI
|Indian Defence Forum
|43
|H
|Umar Farooq call for protest .GOI to kill all of us at one time rather than killing us daily..
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|11
|GOI Apathy & surgical strike lies exposed by Indian soldiers
|Indian Defence Forum
|30
|C
|GOI clears funds for development of Ghatak UAV and AMCA Stealth Fighter
|Indian Defence Forum
|0
|GoI compels Kashmiri youth to pick up stones: Dal Khalsa
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|25
|GOI approves separate Passport and Flag for Nagas: NSCN-IM
|Central & South Asia
|15
|Gates Foundation on GOI's radar
|Central & South Asia
|9
|R
|CBI report on scorpene cant be shared with private parties: GOI to HC
|Indian Defence Forum
|14
|Why RBI governors don't follow GOI's advice
|Central & South Asia
|5