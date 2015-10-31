GoI bans PUBG and 118 other aaps...

Bit childish really. What next, refuse to send sports teams or musicians to tour China?



Though seriously, India's predicament now is that their childish behaviour with Pakistan has set the bar of belligerence very high. I expect Indian citizens will clamour for the full "Pakistan treatment" for China...unless they're shallow hypocrites who will suddenly tone the drama down to "peace peace phrand phrand" as soon as their careers/incomes are under threat of course....perish the thought.