What's new

God’s Laser pointer?

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,135
19
5,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We do it to cats, we think it just annoying but I guess it must be terrifying. Wonder how many the PAF has encountered?

 
Last edited:
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,755
-5
8,789
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FuturePAF said:
We do it to cats, we think it just annoying but I guess it must be terrifying. Wonder how many the PAF has encountered?

Click to expand...
It's strange they assigned a counter intel spook to go around talking about this to news media. I think this is just to throw off people and other countries off the scent of the new NGAD, Navy's new next gen fighter program, and related ucav programs.

This is kne giant counter intel campaign. If you ask me.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,135
19
5,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ahmet Pasha said:
It's strange they assigned a counter intel spook to go around talking about this to news media. I think this is just to throw off people and other countries off the scent of the new NGAD, Navy's new next gen fighter program, and related ucav programs.

This is kne giant counter intel campaign. If you ask me.
Click to expand...
It does seem like the kind of disinformation that would be put out to keep people busy, military and the civilians that listen to conspiracy radio. I guess the counter intel guy is the new Bob Lazaar. They need a new gig now that the WOT wars are shedding soldiers and the build up against China hasn’t picked up steam yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

cirr
Randomness from a Machine
Replies
0
Views
917
cirr
cirr
Renegade
GETTING BIN LADEN : What happened that night in Abbottabad (Must Read)
Replies
2
Views
1K
JonAsad
JonAsad
VCheng
Inside the OBL Raid
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
167
Views
11K
el secular los kanjares
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom