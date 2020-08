Frustration of ultra left/Islamist within India or there ideological puppets outside India is on peak.



Now no one will be allowed to do minority appeasement for the cost of Hindu religion.

Biggest change caused by social media which destroyed left/congress run main stream media's agenda completely.

Previously political dalal like Barkha Dutt used to decide ministerial post from NDTV office but those days are only memory will not come back.

