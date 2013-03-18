God bless Pakistan: a hopeless thread

This is exactly what I am thinking. People are loosing faith in the state and disappointed to the core. I know some people will point fingers at the masses, bu hay what about the corrupt bureaucracy, ad hocism who has choked and crippled the society inside out? With all the perks they get in this poor state of Pakistan what is the result? The ruling elite is thinking everything is hunky dory. Unfortunately, it includes Army. Let me be straight, Soviet Union broke and 30K odd nuclear arsenals could not make a difference.



Look at the APC joke they are conducting right now. All the corrupt and mafia sitting together, getting all the coverage from every corner as glorified beasts: makes everyone wonder. Is anyone looking after the state?



Sorry to say, those who think that they need time. I will say its short now, enough time is wasted. And there is no sense of direction.



This status quo cant work, I repeat will not work and if it persists, then India doesnt need to Invade or Interfere, Pakistani state will die I repeat will die with its own hand.