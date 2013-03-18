What's new

God bless Pakistan: a hopeless thread

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2015
7,958
14
9,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Basically this is self explanatory.
How our people are living, how they are approached by foreigners, and then one day, we kill them.
Only 3 kind of people can pull Pakistan out of this state of weakness.

1) Education related people and institutions
2) Law enforcement and Judiciary
3) Planners.

I am at a point of my life that I have had enough, and this is my utter believe that people of Pakistan, the people who really can make a difference, are prejudiced to core, shortsighted and are not ready to change their ways.
Anyway, I have left reading Pakistani newspapers and watching TV. I feel like a dead guy now, as far as the internal affairs of Pakistan are concerned.
If we will not plan for our future, somebody will. Enjoy the "constructive" documentary.

 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2015
7,958
14
9,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
People sitting in Islamabad take whole of the country as Pakistans backyard. The mentality of people in power in Pakistan is no different the emperial British forces.
Here I want to give a clear warning to the people in power in Pakistan, the day is not far when people will drage you guys out of palaces directly to guillotine.
Sudhar jao.
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,026
3
2,273
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You have a point. People in power which is the ruling bureaucracy of this country is corrupt and incompetent, but loves power. Sadly, this country is in hands of a venal elite and the irony is no one gets punished.
 
S

SSG_Commando

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2013
158
0
150
This is exactly what I am thinking. People are loosing faith in the state and disappointed to the core. I know some people will point fingers at the masses, bu hay what about the corrupt bureaucracy, ad hocism who has choked and crippled the society inside out? With all the perks they get in this poor state of Pakistan what is the result? The ruling elite is thinking everything is hunky dory. Unfortunately, it includes Army. Let me be straight, Soviet Union broke and 30K odd nuclear arsenals could not make a difference.

Look at the APC joke they are conducting right now. All the corrupt and mafia sitting together, getting all the coverage from every corner as glorified beasts: makes everyone wonder. Is anyone looking after the state?

Sorry to say, those who think that they need time. I will say its short now, enough time is wasted. And there is no sense of direction.

This status quo cant work, I repeat will not work and if it persists, then India doesnt need to Invade or Interfere, Pakistani state will die I repeat will die with its own hand.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Imran Khan god bless me and my pakistan Members Club 22
Humble Pakistani GOD BLESS MY PAKISTAN. Social & Current Events 12
SylhetiBDeshiAmerican Allah’s (God’s) blessing to Bangladeshi land Crisis. Bangladesh Defence Forum 44
onebyone Donald J Trump; God bless the USA World Affairs 2
Men in Green RIP Lt col Rashid God bless him and his family Pakistan's Internal Security 4
Irfan Baloch Answer to Every Question is Uganda (God Bless Uganda) Members Club 16
Dawood Ibrahim Life is God’s biggest gift and blessing for us Pakistani Siasat 1
M Drone attacks blessing of God: N leader Pakistani Siasat 8
Jazzbot Drone attacks blessing of God: PMLN leader Pakistani Siasat 85
shree835 Must watch for all cricket lovers!!!! God bless him. Members Club 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top