I am not supporting those people but even I will not support this guy.



Even I do support Pakistan Team against Australia or England, but due to I am muslim or living in muslim society.



He could have tell that being an Asian, i support to Pakistan team. But he himself given the cause to trigger some people....



It is the same, any Hindu in Pakistan says that since I am Hindu, supporting to Indian team against newzealand or Australia.... Not Everyone will be digest it