China and Nepal media in war of words over coronavirus control claims



China has stepped up its criticism of overseas media reports and commentaries on the coronavirus outbreak and said it reserved the right to take action against material it deemed “ignorant” or “prejudicial”.



On Tuesday, Beijing’s ambassador to Nepal accused the chief editor of The Kathmandu Post, Anup Kaphle, of publishing views biased against China – a complaint that resulted in a rebuke from 17 editors across the Nepalese media.



The spat between China and Nepalese editors began on Tuesday, when ambassador Hou Yanqi said Beijing “reserves the right to further action” after The Kathmandu Post suggested China’s secrecy had made the virus outbreak worse