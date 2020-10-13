GNI Per capita, PPP(Current International $)- South Asia

India’s economy contracts by nearly 24 percent, its sharpest drop on record

This data is from 2019. I wonder what is the current per capita income of India now? Given that it's economy contracted 24 percent after COVID-19. It may be lower than Bangladesh now considering that Bangladesh managed to avoid economic contraction. Will Indian Hindutva still chorus ''rampant Bangladeshi Muslim infiltration into India to enjoy the economic prosperity on the other side of the border''? Before COVID-19, Indian per capita income was just 34 percent higher than Bangladesh. But is 34 percent is relevant only as an average. Except for South India and some small states in Western India (Punjab, Haryana) rest of India's per capita income and living standard was already below than Bangladesh including West Bengal and Assam. Still one Indian minister claimed '' Half of Bangladesh will become empty if free Indian citizenship is given to them''