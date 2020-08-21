GNA has just announced a ceasefire in Libya .

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Warrior100, Aug 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM.
New Recruit
It's good that GNA has listened well to Egypt , hope the war to end forever .
Turkiye-Russia deal
nobody cares about puppet SISI's weak Egypt
Just put Democracy in place and solve dispute through ballots. That is a civilized nations do.
HAHAHA i understand the shock here , RIP .
losers ( France,Egypt,S.Arabia,the Uae,Haftar ) ...... RIP
who failed to take Tripoli
Your narrative changed fast, it wasn't long ago that you said the GNA will take the whole country etc..the memory is still fresh.
No one of them has sent it's forces to take Tripoli and the thread is talking about the last updates , don't go back .
Everyone here was making fun of the Egyptian red line,but Egyptian threats were enough to deter Turkish/GNA threats to take Sirte and Jufra,both prefering to avoid a disastrous confrontation with the Egyptian armed forces.
France , Egypt , S.Arabia , The Uae , Russian WAGNER and HAFTAR tried to take Tripoli but Turkiye saved GNA and Tripoli
keep crying losers
Turkey, Qatar have backed Libya's legitimate government are there to support a political solution in the war-weary country
not weak Egypt .......... but military super power Russia
Turkiye-Russia deal