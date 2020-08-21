/ Register

GNA has just announced a ceasefire in Libya .

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Warrior100, Aug 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM.

  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM #1
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM #2
    It's good that GNA has listened well to Egypt , hope the war to end forever .
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM #3
    Turkiye-Russia deal


    nobody cares about puppet SISI's weak Egypt
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM #4
    Just put Democracy in place and solve dispute through ballots. That is a civilized nations do.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM #5
    HAHAHA i understand the shock here , RIP .
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM #6
    losers ( France,Egypt,S.Arabia,the Uae,Haftar ) ...... RIP
    who failed to take Tripoli
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2020 at 4:22 PM
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:14 PM #7
    Your narrative changed fast, it wasn't long ago that you said the GNA will take the whole country etc..the memory is still fresh.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:15 PM #8
    No one of them has sent it's forces to take Tripoli and the thread is talking about the last updates , don't go back .
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM #9
    Everyone here was making fun of the Egyptian red line,but Egyptian threats were enough to deter Turkish/GNA threats to take Sirte and Jufra,both prefering to avoid a disastrous confrontation with the Egyptian armed forces.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM #10
    France , Egypt , S.Arabia , The Uae , Russian WAGNER and HAFTAR tried to take Tripoli but Turkiye saved GNA and Tripoli

    keep crying losers



    Turkey, Qatar have backed Libya's legitimate government are there to support a political solution in the war-weary country
    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 4:23 PM #11
    not weak Egypt .......... but military super power Russia

    Turkiye-Russia deal
     
