What's new

GNA getting first Radar, anti-drone and self propelled anti aircraft gun

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
913
1
2,895
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Oublious said:
compared with poorsian equipments they work... :-)
Click to expand...
so Why GNA is still not winning anything....is that because your products using all foreign imported components are breaking up in the field and Turkey can not import the parts..so your proxy is in trouble and little UAE is crapping all over you.
 
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,046
-1
6,543
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
aryobarzan said:
so Why GNA is still not winning anything....is that because your products using all foreign imported components are breaking up in the field and Turkey can not import the parts..so your proxy is in trouble and little UAE is crapping all over you.
Click to expand...

get lost troll, GNA have al ready the war.
GumNaam said:
Turkish radars are definitely leaving a significant mark in the market.
Click to expand...

This is only a fraction. When all the projects comes to a end, all our allies will have the latest and best weapons. Believe me Libya will be a tech hub compared to ther neighbours. Libyan army is in love with Turkish weapons, they have see it in combat.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
913
1
2,895
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Oublious said:
get lost troll, GNA have al ready the war.



This is only a fraction. When all the projects comes to a end, all our allies will have the latest and best weapons. Believe me Libya will be a tech hub compared to ther neighbours. Libyan army is in love with Turkish weapons, they have see it in combat.
Click to expand...
As I said ...TRUTH HURTS..
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
8,883
-2
11,287
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Oublious said:
get lost troll, GNA have al ready the war.



This is only a fraction. When all the projects comes to a end, all our allies will have the latest and best weapons. Believe me Libya will be a tech hub compared to ther neighbours. Libyan army is in love with Turkish weapons, they have see it in combat.
Click to expand...
In sha Allah.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom