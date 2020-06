GMV To Supply SENDA Navigation System For Spanish Navy Future F-110 Frigates

GMV has signed a contract with the Spanish corporation Navantia for development and supply of the SENDA navigation system for the future F-110 frigates. This contract bears out the trust already placed in GMV by the Spanish MoD on the strength of the fine work carried out in the development of a system prototype within the F-110 definition phase.

About F-110 Bonifaz-class Frigates of the Spanish Navy

A sonar suite by Thales (BlueMaster UMS 4110 and CAPTAS 4 Compact sonars, the TUUM-6 underwater communication system, and the BlueScan digital acoustic system)

The SCOMBA combat system by Navantia

The S-band variant of Lockheed Martin’s SPY-7 radar

Leonardo 127mm 127/64 LW main gun

Raytheon’s Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 missile

F-110 Specifications