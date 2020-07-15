What's new

GM venture’s MINI EV becomes China’s most sold electric car, surpassing Tesla’s Model 3

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 1.34.51 PM.jpg


GM venture’s MINI EV becomes China’s most sold electric car, surpassing Tesla’s Model 3

The Hongguang MINI EV is a two-door micro electric vehicle with a starting price less than 10% of the Model 3′s
A micro electric vehicle (EV) by General Motors’ local Chinese joint venture becomes the most sold EV model in China, with 15,000 cars sold in China last month, followed by Tesla Inc’s 11,800 Model 3 sedans, industry data showed.

The model, the Hongguang MINI EV, is a two-door micro electric vehicle launched by the joint venture between GM, SAIC Motor Corp and another partner, SGMW, in July.

The starting price for the Hongguang MINI EV is 28,800 yuan ($4,200), less than 10 per cent of the 291,800 yuan starting price for Tesla’s China-made Model 3 vehicles before they get government subsidies.



 
