GM Reports Sharp Drop in Quarterly China Vehicle Sales



Oct 09, 2018 06:11 PMBy Mo Yelin General Motors Co.'s Buick vehicles are displayed outside a car dealership in Shanghai on July 8. Photo: VCGThe U.S.' largest automaker,, has reported a sharp quarterly drop in China sales, citing weaker consumer demand in a slowing economy.The tally for the first nine months of 2018 is a decline of 2.5% to around 2.7 million units.