Glowing UFO Spotted in China? Mysterious Object Flies Over Night Sky Forming Tadpole-Like Trail in China; Viral Video Leaves Internet Baffled​

Bystanders in China’s central Minquin County caught superb footage of a UFO-like object as it left a mysterious, tadpole-like trail behind it in the night sky. The video of the spacecraft went viral on the internet, creating curiosity among netizens. ​

Nov 18, 2022 04:41 PM ISTAnother UFO sighting? A breathtaking clip shared online shows a mysterious astronomical object, reportedly man-made flying in the night sky in China. The illuminated UFO-like entity created a dazzling path in the night sky that made it resemble a tadpole. The reflection of the so-formed spectacle is seen in the water body below the sky. The object's trails lengthen as it gets closer to the camera. The viral video certainly provoked intrigue among social media users.