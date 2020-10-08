Glorious Merit of Quota System - Part II

Admitting a problem is the first step to correcting stuff
No need to be ashamed we should say it openly we have a caste system in Sindh
Government Jobs are for Sindh Caste
- Bilawal/Benazir etc or Bhutto were children of that caste system mindset they continue to view themselves as Kings or Owner of Territory instead of being Loyal Pakistani
Sindhi get special consideration for Jobs in Government , even if their skills and education is inferior to Karachi based Students
There is problem of North / South Punjab
brewing for a while , where south Punjabi residents claimed all the budget is eaten up by Northern Regions of Punjab
Appointment of Buzdar from South Punjab region as head of Punjab was first move in breaking the monopoly based on proper merit
Sui Gas was extracted from Sui and that Village is the most under developed region of Pakistan
- This is being corrected in new Gwadar projects
- This is being corrected in SIndh with coal power plants
However residents of Sui deserve to get Financial Package for development
Then we have the Faisal Fazal Lassi Pene walle Log
Most westerner folks don't understand it as they don't have this divide in their country
- Example , anyone in USA can apply for job any where in USA
- Anyone can apply for Government job any where in USA
- Anyone can apply for special defense private sector job
Real change will only happen once Federal government takes over Sindh !!