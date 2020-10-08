What's new

Glorious Merit of Quota System - Part II

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

سندھ سرکار کی قابلیت کا سفر کہیں تو رکے جاکر۔شرم کا مقام ہے محکمہ تعلیم کی جانب سے جاری کردہ لیٹر اور اس میں سپیلنگ دیکھیں۔ کوئی پوچھنے والا نہیں انکو۔۔
جب غیر تعلیم یافتہ لوگوں کو محکموں میں داخل کیا جائے گا تو ان کا یہی حال ہوگا۔۔ ذرا سوچئے



N

nahtanbob

PaklovesTurkiye said:
سندھ سرکار کی قابلیت کا سفر کہیں تو رکے جاکر۔شرم کا مقام ہے محکمہ تعلیم کی جانب سے جاری کردہ لیٹر اور اس میں سپیلنگ دیکھیں۔ کوئی پوچھنے والا نہیں انکو۔۔
جب غیر تعلیم یافتہ لوگوں کو محکموں میں داخل کیا جائے گا تو ان کا یہی حال ہوگا۔۔ ذرا سوچئے



heheheh
I have no clue what this article is about. I find the Indian/Pakistani education system does not teach English the proper way. there are rules on spelling which even smart well educated engineers are not aware of
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

nahtanbob said:
I have no clue what this article is about. I find the Indian/Pakistani education system does not teach English the proper way. there are rules on spelling which even smart well educated engineers are not aware of
Sir. This matter is just too complex for outsiders. Stupidity and nepotism is rampant here in Pakistan.
 
TNT

TNT

nahtanbob said:
I have no clue what this article is about. I find the Indian/Pakistani education system does not teach English the proper way. there are rules on spelling which even smart well educated engineers are not aware of
Seriously? Pakistan and india are the best English speakers among non English speaking countries. Show me a single country that can speak and understand English the way Pakistan and india does. Heck even the Europeans cant speak good English.
Living in west i witnessed English people making mistakes in spellings and grammar. Also engineering is not a linguistic study, its mostly mathematical and therefore is wrong to expect good linguistic skills from engineers.
 
N

nahtanbob

TNT said:
Seriously? Pakistan and india are the best English speakers among non English speaking countries. Show me a single country that can speak and understand English the way Pakistan and india does. Heck even the Europeans cant speak good English.
Living in west i witnessed English people making mistakes in spellings and grammar. Also engineering is not a linguistic study, its mostly mathematical and therefore is wrong to expect good linguistic skills from engineers.
I am not claiming to have done a scientific study in this area. You are right expecting engineers to be great writers is not a fair ask.

I do not dispute your claim on Europeans
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

:coffee: :pakistan:

Admitting a problem is the first step to correcting stuff

No need to be ashamed we should say it openly we have a caste system in Sindh
Government Jobs are for Sindh Caste

  • Bilawal/Benazir etc or Bhutto were children of that caste system mindset they continue to view themselves as Kings or Owner of Territory instead of being Loyal Pakistani

Sindhi get special consideration for Jobs in Government , even if their skills and education is inferior to Karachi based Students

There is problem of North / South Punjab brewing for a while , where south Punjabi residents claimed all the budget is eaten up by Northern Regions of Punjab

Appointment of Buzdar from South Punjab region as head of Punjab was first move in breaking the monopoly based on proper merit

Sui Gas was extracted from Sui and that Village is the most under developed region of Pakistan
  • This is being corrected in new Gwadar projects
  • This is being corrected in SIndh with coal power plants
However residents of Sui deserve to get Financial Package for development

Then we have the Faisal Fazal Lassi Pene walle Log


Most westerner folks don't understand it as they don't have this divide in their country
  • Example , anyone in USA can apply for job any where in USA
  • Anyone can apply for Government job any where in USA
  • Anyone can apply for special defense private sector job



Real change will only happen once Federal government takes over Sindh !!
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

PaklovesTurkiye said:
سندھ سرکار کی قابلیت کا سفر کہیں تو رکے جاکر۔شرم کا مقام ہے محکمہ تعلیم کی جانب سے جاری کردہ لیٹر اور اس میں سپیلنگ دیکھیں۔ کوئی پوچھنے والا نہیں انکو۔۔
جب غیر تعلیم یافتہ لوگوں کو محکموں میں داخل کیا جائے گا تو ان کا یہی حال ہوگا۔۔ ذرا سوچئے



heheheh
Can't fault them when 90% of your educated class says "it's mean". I try to hold my laughter everytime I hear somebody say that.
 
Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

Must have graduated in MQM's prime, I know many professionals who stayed home on exam day and someone else wrote their exam and this includes Convicted Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar's own son who did his computer engineering from Sir Syed University but someone else wrote his exam. shame on these scums.


PaklovesTurkiye said:
سندھ سرکار کی قابلیت کا سفر کہیں تو رکے جاکر۔شرم کا مقام ہے محکمہ تعلیم کی جانب سے جاری کردہ لیٹر اور اس میں سپیلنگ دیکھیں۔ کوئی پوچھنے والا نہیں انکو۔۔
جب غیر تعلیم یافتہ لوگوں کو محکموں میں داخل کیا جائے گا تو ان کا یہی حال ہوگا۔۔ ذرا سوچئے



heheheh
Imad.Khan

Imad.Khan

Enigma SIG said:
Can't fault them when 90% of your educated class says "it's mean". I try to hold my laughter everytime I hear somebody say that.
the worst is when instead of saying "measure" they say "meaure". They think the "S" is silent in that word :)
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Significant improvements are there to be clearly observed.

Sind is the most prosperous province of Pakistan.

Merit in Pakistani culture and society is Last Name not Academic or Professional merit.
 
Zibago

Zibago

PaklovesTurkiye said:
سندھ سرکار کی قابلیت کا سفر کہیں تو رکے جاکر۔شرم کا مقام ہے محکمہ تعلیم کی جانب سے جاری کردہ لیٹر اور اس میں سپیلنگ دیکھیں۔ کوئی پوچھنے والا نہیں انکو۔۔
جب غیر تعلیم یافتہ لوگوں کو محکموں میں داخل کیا جائے گا تو ان کا یہی حال ہوگا۔۔ ذرا سوچئے



heheheh
جمہوریت کا حسن
 
