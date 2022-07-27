What's new

GLOOMY AND MORE UNCERTAIN (JULY 2022 IMF Projection)

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,469
23
20,441
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

GLOOMY AND MORE UNCERTAIN​

JULY 2022

A tentative recovery in 2021 has been followed by increasingly gloomy developments in 2022 as risks began to materialize. Global output contracted in the second quarter of this year, owing to downturns in China and Russia, while US consumer spending undershot expectations. Several shocks have hit a world economy already weakened by the pandemic: higher-than-expected inflation worldwide––especially in the United States and major European economies––triggering tighter financial conditions; a worse-than-anticipated slowdown in China, reflecting COVID- 19 outbreaks and lockdowns; and further negative spillovers from the war in Ukraine.

The baseline forecast is for growth to slow from 6.1 percent last year to 3.2 percent in 2022, 0.4 percentage point lower than in the April 2022 World Economic Outlook. Lower growth earlier this year, reduced household purchasing power, and tighter monetary policy drove a downward revision of 1.4 percentage points in the United States. In China, further lockdowns and the deepening real estate crisis have led growth to be revised down by 1.1 percentage points, with major global spillovers. And in Europe, significant downgrades reflect spillovers from the war in Ukraine and tighter monetary policy. Global inflation has been revised up due to food and energy prices as well as lingering supply-demand imbalances, and is anticipated to reach 6.6 percent in advanced economies and 9.5 percent in emerging market and developing economies this year—upward revisions of 0.9 and 0.8 percentage point, respectively. In 2023, disinflationary monetary policy is expected to bite, with global output growing by just 2.9 percent.

The risks to the outlook are overwhelmingly tilted to the downside. The war in Ukraine could lead to a sudden stop of European gas imports from Russia; inflation could be harder to bring down than anticipated either if labor markets are tighter than expected or inflation expectations unanchor; tighter global financial conditions could induce debt distress in emerging market and developing economies; renewed COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns as well as a further escalation of the property sector crisis might further suppress Chinese growth; and geopolitical fragmentation could impede global trade and cooperation. A plausible alternative scenario in which risks materialize, inflation rises further, and global growth declines to about 2.6 percent and 2.0 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively, would put growth in the bottom 10 percent of outcomes since 1970.

With increasing prices continuing to squeeze living standards worldwide, taming inflation should be the first priority for policymakers. Tighter monetary policy will inevitably have real economic costs, but delay will only exacerbate them. Targeted fiscal support can help cushion the impact on the most vulnerable, but with government budgets stretched by the pandemic and the need for a disinflationary overall macroeconomic policy stance, such policies will need to be offset by increased taxes or lower government spending. Tighter monetary conditions will also affect financial stability, requiring judicious use of macroprudential tools and making reforms to debt resolution frameworks all the more necessary. Policies to address specific impacts on energy and food prices should focus on those most affected without distorting prices. And as the pandemic continues, vaccination rates must rise to guard against future variants. Finally, mitigating climate change continues to require urgent multilateral action to limit emissions and raise investments to hasten the green transition.

1658890884458.png


1658890918941.png

1658890945860.png


www.imf.org

World Economic Outlook Update, July 2022: Gloomy and More Uncertain

A tentative recovery in 2021 has been followed by increasingly gloomy developments in 2022 as risks began to materialize. Global output contracted in the second quarter of this year, owing to downturns in China and Russia, while US consumer spending undershot expectations. Several shocks have...
www.imf.org
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,469
23
20,441
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
We will see clearly in August where many countries will show their Q2 2022 GDP growth number, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, in early August, and India in late August/Beginning of September.
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,525
-5
2,392
Country
United States
Location
India
Indos said:
We will see clearly in August where many countries will show their Q2 2022 GDP growth number, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, in early August, and India in late August/Beginning of September.
Click to expand...
As long as major economies of the world don't go into recession, we will come out relatively okay 👌
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,525
-5
2,392
Country
United States
Location
India
RescueRanger said:
Something tells me the UK will go into recession, all the signs are there.
Click to expand...
www.bloomberg.com

Recession Risk Climbs for Some Asian Economies, Survey Shows

The risk of recession in a handful of Asian economies is rising as higher prices spur central banks to accelerate the pace of their interest rate hikes, according to the latest Bloomberg survey of economists.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

Asian countries are resilient and are fairing well compared European countries. 20% chance for asian economies compared to 50% for european countries to get into recession.

Pak has 20% chance vs India at 0% chance of recession. Sri Lanka has the highest at 85%.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,939
2
6,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The economies built on capitalism (greed) and interest based system are bound to collapse, and that is what we are witnessing.

World will ultimately switch back to barter trade system, and country with agricultural land & water will be rich.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,454
5
10,213
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
At the moment most of the growth is either price inflation related or the economies going back to normal state after contraction in the covid-19 period. So these high numbers for 2022 for economies which traditionaly growing by 2% or less is above 5% and 6%. Which in fact if you factor in the Covid-19 drop, negative growth, would be even less than normal historical growth in the world.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,469
23
20,441
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
JUST LET IRAN SELL THEIR OIL AND GAS WITHOUT ANY HURDLE IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET !!!


WTI price target estimated to be around $130 by year-end: Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen​

24,716 views
Jul 15, 2022
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's economy is expanding while global economic outlook for 2023 looks dim: S&P Global Market Intelligence
Replies
5
Views
422
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
The Global Inflation Outlook
Replies
0
Views
205
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
K
IMF Cuts 2022 World Economic-Growth Forecast to 4.4% on Weaker U.S., China Outlooks
Replies
0
Views
451
Khilafat@220
K
D
Turkey Delivers Shock Rate Cut Despite Inflation; Lira Plunges
Replies
0
Views
320
dani191
D
D
Turkish inflation rises slower than expected to reach 79.6% in July
Replies
1
Views
370
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom