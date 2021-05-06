Globe elevates global 5G experience, expands coverage in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia LOBE continues its push for 5G dominance as the company sealed partnerships in Vietnam and Saudi Arabia. Together with roaming allies Viettel of Vietnam and STC of Saudi Arabia, the two telcos join Globe’s

GLOBE continues its push for 5G dominance as the company sealed partnerships in Vietnam and Saudi Arabia. Together with roaming allies Viettel of Vietnam and STC of Saudi Arabia, the two telcos join Globe’s growing list of 5G-ready roaming partners in its quest to own the widest 5G coverage worldwide.This confirmation also comes after Globe’s most recent milestone of officially launching 5G connectivity with the largest telcos in Asia and the Middle East: Singtel in Singapore, CSL in Hong Kong and Ooredoo in Kuwait.Globe's 5G network brings about the seamless and reliable connection needed by Filipinos who currently reside or need to travel essentially to these countries.Globe shows no signs of slowing down in its efforts to set up 5G services worldwide as it answers its customers’ demand for reliable connectivity even as the world faces a health crisis.“We recognize that we still have ‘kababayans’ and customers who require the quality and convenience that comes along with 5G technology to fulfill their obligations wherever they are in the world”, says Coco Domingo, Globe vice president for Postpaid and International.Despite travel restrictions set in place, Globe is preparing for a future wherein customers can readily enjoy the benefits of 5G technology once the world is open and ready for travel."More than just uninterrupted speeds, 5G is set to reinvent how travelers will experience retail, entertainment, healthcare and so much more in 5G-powered cities,” adds Domingo.Globe Roamers who subscribe to Roam Surf 399 (all-day surfing for Postpaid, 1GB for Prepaid) can now experience and enjoy 5G speeds in these international destinations as long as their mobile devices are 5G-enabled. To ensure reliable mobile internet service for all its customers, usage of Globe's all-day data roaming is governed by the telco's Fair Use Policy.Globe’s continuous effort to expand 5G coverage in international destinations is in line with their commitment to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), specifically UN SDG No. 9, which compels society to move forward towards solutions to sustainably develop infrastructures, industries, and innovation.