GLOBALink | Connecting Africa to the world

The West keeps bragging about their "aid" bills to sustain and exploit corruption, only to blame Africans for "wasting" opportunities they where never given.Yet with only a fraction of the budget China transformed the entire continent, making it able to sustain a healthy number of educated middle income citizens and provide plently of opportunity to grow out and escape the poverty cycle.Thats why the West is so afraid and lying so brazenly about Chinas projects in Africa. China is not just helping Africa, China is proving that the West all this time was pulling wool over Africas eyes and didnt try to help jack shit. Stroke their ego with a few humanitary pet projects but the billions remained forever unreachable in the pockets of a few elites selling land and mining rights to the West. Just look at the Kenya railway where the only complaint their propaganda mouthpieces have left these days is that "" after the project has been up and running for years. Its pathetic.