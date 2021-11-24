GLOBALink | Connecting Africa to the world

What's new

Commendable but many projects have been stopped. Let us take the case of Kenya railways.

What is so unfortunate, is the debt trap which has become the norm in most of the client countries.
 
The West keeps bragging about their "aid" bills to sustain and exploit corruption, only to blame Africans for "wasting" opportunities they where never given.

Yet with only a fraction of the budget China transformed the entire continent, making it able to sustain a healthy number of educated middle income citizens and provide plently of opportunity to grow out and escape the poverty cycle.

Thats why the West is so afraid and lying so brazenly about Chinas projects in Africa. China is not just helping Africa, China is proving that the West all this time was pulling wool over Africas eyes and didnt try to help jack shit. Stroke their ego with a few humanitary pet projects but the billions remained forever unreachable in the pockets of a few elites selling land and mining rights to the West. Just look at the Kenya railway where the only complaint their propaganda mouthpieces have left these days is that "wealthier people benefit more than the absolute poor if you spin the numbers hard enough" after the project has been up and running for years. Its pathetic.
 
