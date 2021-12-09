Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
GLOBALink | China donates 7,000 saplings to support Pakistan's efforts in environmental protection
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
39 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,288
-4
15,255
Country
Location
39 minutes ago
#1
Trango Towers
ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
17,015
-6
19,422
Country
Location
30 minutes ago
#2
Pakistan should start to plant olive trees, date palms and other eatables as well for the people and bird to enjoy as well as helping the climate
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: sha ah
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Steel Cutting Ceremony of Hangor Class Submarine held at KSEW
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
A moment ago
Pakistan Navy
Accident or murder? : Mr Rawat.
Latest: Windjammer
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
Ambulance transporting the remain of CDS Bipin Rawat met with traffic accident
Latest: Bossman
5 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Lithuania braces for China-led corporate boycott
Latest: nang2
15 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Steel Cutting Ceremony of Hangor Class Submarine held at KSEW
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
A moment ago
Pakistan Navy
Bakhtawar Cadet College ” ( Sindh ) first cadet college for girls in Pakistan " - PTV World .
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
23 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Trango Towers
44 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: luciferdd
Today at 8:05 PM
Pakistan Air Force
PAF Getting Such High Profile Visits
Latest: Blacklight
Today at 7:16 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Who killed General Bipin Rawat and why? Bipin Rawat Crash | White News Urdu
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
18 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Bahria Town.....Karachi
Latest: Meengla
22 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Pakistan Has Saved Over $410 Million in Forex Thanks to “Made in Pakistan” Smartphones
Latest: Mrityunjay Rai
30 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
M
British general praises Pakistan & Pakistan Army on the issue of Afghanistan - PTV News
Latest: mudas777
Today at 8:02 PM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
K
Pakistan to skip US summit on democracy
Latest: khail007
Today at 8:00 PM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
K
Featured
60 Aircraft To Participate in 'Shaheen X' Exercise Being Held in China
Latest: kursed
19 minutes ago
Air Warfare
F
Mongol Siege of Klis Fortress
Latest: Foinikas
51 minutes ago
Military History & Tactics
NASA chief Bill Nelson 300 UFO sightings and ET life
Latest: jamahir
Today at 6:22 PM
Military Forum
South Korea’s Navy Growing to Counter More Regional Threats Beyond North Korea
Latest: Leishangthem
Today at 5:39 PM
Naval Warfare
China Racing Ahead Of US Navy At Breakneck Speed; Building 20 Warships Per Year In 17 Shipyards – Top Official
Latest: Titanium100
Today at 3:12 PM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: sha ah
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Accident or murder? : Mr Rawat.
Latest: Windjammer
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
Ambulance transporting the remain of CDS Bipin Rawat met with traffic accident
Latest: Bossman
5 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Featured
IAF Mi-17-V5 Helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat with family crashes
Latest: sur
22 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Iranian UAVs | News and Discussions
Latest: mohsen
Today at 7:49 PM
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom