What's new

GLOBALink | China donates 7,000 saplings to support Pakistan's efforts in environmental protection

Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
17,015
-6
19,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan should start to plant olive trees, date palms and other eatables as well for the people and bird to enjoy as well as helping the climate
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom