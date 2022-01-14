GlobalData's latest report, “Morocco Exploration & Production,” reveals that Morocco has almost 700 billion cubic feet of gas reserves sitting in developments. Two recent projects, Tendrara, and Anchois, could help the country achieve gas extraction at 70 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) within the next five years.
Santiago Varela, Upstream Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Productive growth is expected to materialize with the launch of the first phase of Tendrara, which expects to provide gas volumes by mid-2022 with a development breakeven price of under $5/mcf. Anchois, discovered in 2009, is expected to produce first gas in 2024 and will be the largest gas development undertaken in Morocco to date
https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2021/03/337861/morocco-to-become-a-gas-rich-country
Morocco has estimated its resources at some 300 Tcf (8 495 053 977 600 cubic meters ) of conventional and unconventional gas in place and is seeking investors to explore and develop these resources. Rabat has received "a lot of interest" for its proposed floating storage regasification unit off the Atlantic coast, the ONHYM source said.
Morocco needs a big discovery offshore to attract more companies to explore the country, the source said.
https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/...am-division-for-domestic-oil-and-gas-projects
Well here you go:
January 10, 2022
Chariot has a 75 per cent interest and operatorship of Lixus licence in partnership with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) which holds a 25 per cent interest. The well was drilled using the Stena Don semi-submersible rig, which arrived in Morocco in December 2021.
According to Chariot, preliminary interpretation of the data confirms the presence of significant gas accumulations in the appraisal and exploration objectives of the Anchois-2 well with a calculated net gas pay totalling more than 100m, compared to 55m in the original Anchois-1 discovery well.
Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, commented: “I am delighted to announce that Chariot, as well as conducting a successful appraisal well operation, has made a significant gas discovery at the Anchois-2 well which materially exceeds our expectations. We continue to conduct further analysis on the data collected from the well, but as it stands, we believe the result is transformational for the company.”
https://www.offshore-energy.biz/chariot-boasts-tremendous-outcome-of-moroccan-offshore-gas-project/
Morocco is gaining prominence in the world of hydrocarbons. Several international companies, which specialise in the search for both oil and gas, have confirmed that natural gas has been found in abundance in the country's subsoil. After decades of searching for these materials, there are already several marks confirming the richness of this resource in the Kingdom.
https://atalayar.com/en/content/oil...ence-significant-natural-gas-moroccos-subsoil
Predator Oil & Gas have announced that four wells in its Guercif permit in northeastern Morocco have “enormous potential of natural gas"..
High Expectations Morocco
https://www.geoexpro.com/articles/2012/08/high-expectations-morocco
Last edited: