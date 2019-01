"Under assault by a consciousness control system that insists we are doing quite well even when evidence shows we're on the critical list, we have reason to be confused.....If we, the people of these United States, are ever to be a united nation we have to penetrate the lead curtain of misinformation in which we are imprisoned and begin thinking as a population with a collective destiny which demands collective action. We have a serious social identity crisis and cannot save ourselves by making war against ourselves. But if we want a peaceful world and safe environment, we need to break out of the mental prison in which we'll remain as long as we are kept separate, and unequal, by the controllers of what goes into our minds under the false label of information.