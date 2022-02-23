Global Times launches online petition demanding the US to unconditionally return life-saving money to Afghans

Global Times19:13 Feb 23 2022Illustration: Liu Rui/GTAfter the US released a plan to unfreeze money from Afghanistan's central bank but use it for the US' needs, the international community was outraged. In concert, the Global Times launched an online petition on Wednesday demanding the US to return the life-saving money to Afghans unconditionally.President Joe Biden signed an executive order unfreezing $7 billion in Afghan funds held in the US to distribute the money as the US sees fit. Half of the assets will be used to compensate victims of the September 11 attacks while the other half will be used to set up a trust fund "for the benefit of the Afghan people." The move has not only triggered strong indignation in Afghanistan, but also caused an uproar in the international community.This is savage behavior from the world's most powerful country, publicly robbing assets of the world's most impoverished country, reads the Global Times joint letter.The letter said that the US has no right to arbitrarily deal with other countries' overseas assets, whether by "freezing" the assets or carving them up, as such actions lack any legal basis and are extremely unethical.Seven billion dollars means nothing for the US, which probably can be used to build three B-2 bombers. Yet for the people in Afghanistan, the money is urgently needed. It is live-saving money. Currently, half of the Afghan population is facing starvation and millions of children have died from malnutrition and have no access to medical care. The country's education and social services are on the verge of collapse."More than any other country, the US, as the culprit of such chaos in Afghanistan, shoulders primary responsibility to save Afghans. According to statistics, a total of 30,000 civilians were killed during the Afghan War and approximately 11 million became refugees. Instead of offering a helping hand, the US is stealing money from Afghans. How brutal it is!"We strongly condemn the US' robbery of Afghan assets. We hope you will join us and sign this joint letter to demand the US to unconditionally return what belongs to Afghans to them, and tackle the unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Afghans are suffering, and they need their money, the letter urged.Global TimesWe demand US to return life-saving money to people of Afghanistan! Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT