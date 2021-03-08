What's new

Global Times: If the US tries to undermine China’s core interests, China won’t be soft in countering it

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,039
2
71,035
Country
China
Location
China
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom