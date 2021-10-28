What's new

Global Times editorial: Tsai is inviting trouble by confirming presence of US troops on Taiwan

In an interview with CNN, Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen for the first time acknowledged the presence of US troops on the island for training purposes. She said the number was "not as many as people thought," but she noted "We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability."

Regardless of the purpose, the fact that US troops are stationed in Taiwan has crossed the bottom line. It is one of the most dangerous factors that could trigger a war in the Taiwan Straits. If the authority of the Democratic Progressive Party sees that the mainland does not take military actions today, it then believes that the mainland will not take military actions in the future and that the mainland will indulge any of their behavior to harm the country's sovereignty, this is an extremely dangerous misjudgment. They try to divide and betray China's sovereignty, and degenerate to sheer separatist traitors. History will not forgive them. The Chinese mainland has the ability to execute the history's just judgment on them.

We believe that people like Tsai Ing-wen and Joseph Wu have been extremely worried and troubled for a long time. They clearly understand that their secessionist ideas will never ever be accepted by the 1.4 billion Chinese people. The more these people collude with external forces, the faster the punishment from the mainland will arrive. As the secessionist forces on the island seek support and protection, at the same time, they are also pushing the mainland to decide to resolve the Taiwan question by force. They know very well that they are quenching their thirst with poison. They are hysterically drinking poison portion after portion.

The public in the mainland must have full faith in our country. Justice and time are on our side. So are our absolute military advantages to carry out the punishment. Moreover, we hold the initiative in deciding when to punish the Taiwan secessionist forces. We know how to solve the Taiwan question. The DPP authority is trying to put a higher value on itself with the help of unwelcome external forces. In this way it wants to split Taiwan from China. But they will be the losing side, this is the only result.


Foreign troops entering Taiwan already crossed the red line China mainland drew long ago. Are Tsai Ing-wen and her DPP members brave or stupid? Or they put America interest in front of Taiwan? They are risking their lives to serve US interest.
 
Facts have proved that China's sovereignty faces great hostility and threats. We have the need and reason to rapidly expand our nuclear weapons and navy.
 
If China launches Taiwan war tomorrow, I hope whole world freedom fighters shut their mouths up. It is US and Taiwan that broke the status quo. Not China mainland. China is cornered now.
 
slaughtering a bunch of US servicemen wouldn't be a problem for China however if she flees the island and keeps playing the role as the facade of Taiwan government in exile could be a headache in the long run

Im thinking maybe a Indian style Shuurgical shtriiike can prevent that from happening? :lol:
 
The way I see USA is inviting and it may prompt China to remove the Taiwan card permanently once and for all.

USA has used the Taiwan card far too many times.
 
Do you know the clasical chinese 36 stratagem? To lure the tiger to leave their mountain. It is a trap. Us wants china to attack taiwan.

Well, the tiger should go outside the mountain. But not in the middle of the day. There are another way to bite the meat. But not with an open invasion.
 
