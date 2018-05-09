beijingwalker
Global Times: Chinese military from all over China drills in NW China and Tibet since September
Chinese PLA has recently sent several batches of troops to NW China and Tibet to conduct drills as Indian troops illegally crossed the LAC on August 31. Here's a review of those military exercises from the beginning of September.
