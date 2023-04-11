Global Times: China's Y-20 large transport aircraft gets high bypass ratio engine

China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday, showing two Y-20s side by side as they carried out an airdrop mission.



While the CCTV report did not elaborate on the difference, observers pointed out that the appearance of the engine the new Y-20 has is significantly different from that of the old one. The new engine seems shorter but has a larger diameter, meaning it has a larger bypass ratio.



This is the first time a Y-20 has been seen equipped with this type of engine in an official media report.