Global Times: China’s nuclear power must be boosted no matter where China-US ties head

China must possess sufficient nuclear warheads, which must be more than 1,000, and sufficient methods to deliver and penetrate defense.

This announcement by official state owned media means that Xi Jinping has made the decision to race to parity with the USA on nuclear warheads! Right now we have only

1000 warheads in total and 100 on trigger alert

. We need to have at least 10,000 warheads in total and 1000 on trigger alert.

China announced that it successfully conducted a land-based, mid-course antiballistic missile (ABM) technical test on Thursday within its border. I believe this test has come at a very timely manner. Brilliant!Charles Richard, head of US Strategic Command, published an article on Tuesday saying the US has sought new ways to deter China and Russia, including the "real possibility" of a nuclear war. To put it simply, he wants the US to carry out nuclear blackmail against China and Russia, and to utilize the hype over a "nuclear war" to deter the two countries, especially to intimidate China.I tend to take China's successful missile test as a strong response to the above-mentioned arrogant clamor of the US commander, although China has expressed in its statement that the test is not aimed at any country.No matter where China-US relations head next, I believe that China's nuclear power and anti-missile technology need to be strengthened. The US will blackmail China with its nuclear power sooner or later.If that happens, China will make its second-strike capability - the ability to respond to a nuclear attack with powerful nuclear retaliation - highly credible. External forces which are attempting to attack China will tremble with fear in the face of China. Only then will our national security be unbreakable. In this regard, the Chinese people should not be naïve.