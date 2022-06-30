Global Times: China to strengthen coordination with Pakistan on multilateral affairs and safeguard common interests of developing countries

By Global TimesPublished: Jun 30, 2022 02:58 PMTop Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday. Photo: Ministry of Foreign AffairsChina always puts China-Pakistan relations a priority in neighboring diplomacy, and is willing to strengthen coordination with Pakistan on multilateral affairs and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, said top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.China views Pakistan as an iron-clad friend and reliable brother, said Yang, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee. China-Pakistan mutual trust and friendship remain solid as a rock no matter how the international landscape changes.China regards the bilateral relations as a priority in neighboring diplomacy, and is willing to work with Pakistan to further strengthen communication and strategy coordination to maintain the traditional friendship, and enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation in construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, join hands to build closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future, Yang noted.Yang said China appreciates Pakistan's support for the Global Security Initiative and Global Development Initiative and stands ready to work with Pakistan to implement the initiatives so as to make Asia and the world more peaceful, secure and prosperous.In their meeting, Yang also conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to Shehbaz. Shehbaz also asked Yang to deliver his greetings to the Chinese leaders.Shehbaz said developing relations with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy. Pakistan firmly pursues the One-China principle and supports China in safeguarding its core interests and major concerns.The Pakistani government and people thank China for its long-term selfless assistance and are ready to learn from China's successful experience in economic development and the fight against COVID-19, Shehbaz said, adding that China has bright prospects for development, and no force can hold back China's development and growth.Shehbaz said Pakistan is ready to work with China to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, speed up the construction of the CPEC and push the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new height.Both Yang and Shehbaz agreed to further strengthen cooperation in safeguarding regional security and counterterrorism.In a recent interview with the Global Times, Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan is working together with China and upgrading the security and working together on a new, enhanced security plan together.Haque noted that Pakistan and China are aware of these threats coming from external forces that attempt to undermine China-Pakistan friendship. "We are working together to destroy these forces who are against our future."