What's new

Global Times Chief: Cornerstone of China’s strategic deterrence against the US: more nuclear missiles and warheads

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,536
1
74,241
Country
China
Location
China
Global Times Chief: Cornerstone of China’s strategic deterrence against the US: more nuclear missiles and warheads
By Hu Xijin
Published: May 27, 2021 11:39 PM


A formation of Dongfeng-41 intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles takes part in a military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, October 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

As the US strategic containment of Chinas has increasingly intensified, I would like to remind again that we have plenty of urgent tasks, but among the most important ones is to rapidly increase the number of commissioned nuclear warheads, and the DF-41s, the strategic missiles that are capable to strike long-range and have high-survivability, in the Chinese arsenal. This is the cornerstone of China's strategic deterrence against the US.

We must be prepared for an intense showdown between China and the US. In that scenario, a large number of Dongfeng-41, and JL-2 and JL-3 (both intercontinental-range submarine-launched ballistic missile) will form the pillar of our strategic will. The number of China's nuclear warheads must reach the quantity that makes US elites shiver should they entertain the idea of engaging in a military confrontation with China.

On this basis, we can calmly and actively manage divergences with Washington to avoid a minor incident sparking a war. US hostility toward China is burning. We must use our strength, and consequences that Washington cannot afford to bear if it takes risky moves, to keep them sober.

The author is editor-in-chief of the Global Times.

Cornerstone of China’s strategic deterrence against the US: more nuclear missiles and warheads - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,301
-19
9,057
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
They don't need more missiles. They need unstoppable delivery systems. That's where H-20 bomber, Type 096 submarine, more hypersonic missiles come into play.
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
547
-1
890
Country
China
Location
United States
The real question is how many nuclear warheads China has now. Last thing I saw was that China seems to be working on “clean nukes”. Fusion bombs no longer need fission bombs as triggers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

fatman17
The Enemy of Hegemony is My Friend | De-facto SinoPak alliance.
Replies
1
Views
2K
Genesis
Genesis
U
Arms Control and Nonproliferation Treaties Futures?
Replies
0
Views
971
usman_1112
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom