Global Terrorism Index for 2022

Institute for Economics and Peace has recently published its Global Terrorism Index report. Here are some important insights and facts:

  • In 2021, deaths from terrorism fell by 1.2 percent to 7,142 deaths compared to 2015, while the number of countries experiencing at least one death from terrorism in the past year was 44, a slight increase compared with the 43 countries in 2020.
  • Another 105 countries had no deaths or attacks from terrorism in 2021. This is the highest number of countries since 2007.
  • The data shows a shift in the dynamics of terrorism becoming more concentrated in regions and countries suffering from political instability and conflict, such as the Sahel, Afghanistan, and Myanmar.
  • Violent conflict remains a primary driver of terrorism, with over 97 percent of terrorist attacks in 2021 taking place in countries in conflicts.
  • Almost 50% of all terrorism deaths globally, occurred in Sub-Saharan Africa as in Sahel Region with four of the ten countries with the most significant increases in deaths from terrorism residing in SSA: Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, and Niger.
  • The Sahel region is of serious concern because the expansion of Islamic State (IS) affiliates led to a surge in terrorism in many countries in the Sahel.
  • For example, terrorism deaths in Niger more than doubled in 2020, rising to 588, while deaths attributed to Islamic extremist groups such as Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), Boko Haram, and Al-Shabaab recorded deaths as far south as Mozambique, with 43 percent occurring in the Sahel.
  • Deaths in The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) dropped by 14 percent to 1,139 fatalities, the lowest since 2007, although attacks remained steady at 1,271. Therefore, terrorist attacks are becoming less deadly in the region, with less than 1 person killed on average per terrorist attack in 2021, the lowest lethality rate in the last decade.
  • Political terrorism has now overtaken religious terrorism in the West, with religiously motivated attacks declining 82 percent in 2021. There were40 politically motivated attacks, compared with just three religiously motivated attacks.
vladanlausevic.medium.com

Global Terrorism Index for 2022 — Summary

