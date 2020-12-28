What's new

Global Terrorism Index 2020: List of 10 worst-affected countries; India ranks 8th

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Global Terrorism Index 2020: List of 10 worst-affected countries; India ranks 8th
Updated : 2020-12-03 14:20:14
India is among the countries that were hit the hardest by the menace of terrorism in 2019, as per the Global Terrorism Index of 2020. Greater Middle-East continues to be the focal point of terrorism while South Asia suffered most fatalities as per the study that analyses the impact of terrorism across 163 countries amounting to over 99 percent of the global population.


CHN Bamboo

CHN Bamboo

There is one thing in this article that interests me. The author deliberately selected photos that made India look like the most developed and clean country among them, while pictures of other countries show chaos. 😏
 
zectech

zectech

That observation is a microcosm to the macrocosm of the general Western media. This is why I only watch NHK, CGTN and other fair news outlets.
 
Mugen

Mugen

Ofcourse from Pakistan... once again India painted as the victim when we have suffered much more. Pakistani leadership? has been completely incompetent on all fronts. Let's see if this changes any time soon with PTI.
 
Microsoft

Microsoft

This is just another Indian media outlet:
" CNBC TV18 is an Indian pay television news channel owned by CNBC and TV18. "
and the author is also an Indian: Pradeep Suresh and so is the editor.

Indians love being the victims like in their bollywood movies. :laugh:
 
Mugen

Mugen

I should have been more careful, these bastards man... Fucking Indian infestation is running wild.
 
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

It is a minor story that India ranks eighth among the countries affected by terrorism. But the real fact to be remember is that India is the number one promoter of terrorism.......
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

But but but ...I thought terrorism was solved following article 370's revocation. I thought India was ascending to a higher celestial plane with all the investment and jobs going on, especially in IIOJK. Why are kashmiris still angry? Why is everyone else still angry? How is India still such a shitholle no matter what Modi does?
 
Uguduwa

Uguduwa

It's a hotel. Centre of a terrorist attack in 2008. Maybe that's why they picked it.
 
G

Globenim

Every other country: Armed grim men in dirt and dust flashing guns and poor crying kids
India: literally doves
😂

Sadly we know Western media is so pathetic and biased we cant assume this would be mocking Indias panic attacks about Pakistani doves.
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

I think the overthrow of Saddam Hussein is a tragedy for Iraq.
Iraq's national conditions are not suitable for democracy, the original is a big rogue leader in charge of a group of small rogue leaders, oil development, benefit the people. There is order, there is development, there is law and the people are guaranteed.
After the removal of Saddam, a group of hooligans had no one to control them and fought for territory with each other. There was no order, no development, and no guarantee for the people.
 
S

sinophilia

For some reason I knew that the author was Indian before I even clicked the link.

The prodigious use of the phrase "as per" was probably the reason. Not sure why they always try to sound so formal but it's cringe af.

Not to mention the use of the word "sir" at the end of every sentence. Probably a remnant of British colonization and their subjugation.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

That's some rare achievement for Pakistan to be painted as both victim and exporter of terrorism.

There's no way Pakistan has means to influence 2 3rd of the world without actually doing anything.
Makes sense now.

They should highlight this in the beginning. Writer is an Indian. People won't be misled
 
