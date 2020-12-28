Global Terrorism Index 2020: List of 10 worst-affected countries; India ranks 8th

I think the overthrow of Saddam Hussein is a tragedy for Iraq.

Iraq's national conditions are not suitable for democracy, the original is a big rogue leader in charge of a group of small rogue leaders, oil development, benefit the people. There is order, there is development, there is law and the people are guaranteed.

After the removal of Saddam, a group of hooligans had no one to control them and fought for territory with each other. There was no order, no development, and no guarantee for the people.