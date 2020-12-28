beijingwalker
Global Terrorism Index 2020: List of 10 worst-affected countries; India ranks 8th
Updated : 2020-12-03 14:20:14
India is among the countries that were hit the hardest by the menace of terrorism in 2019, as per the Global Terrorism Index of 2020. Greater Middle-East continues to be the focal point of terrorism while South Asia suffered most fatalities as per the study that analyses the impact of terrorism across 163 countries amounting to over 99 percent of the global population.
Global Terrorism Index 2020: List of 10 worst-affected countries; India ranks 8th
