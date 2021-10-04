What's new

Global shutdown of Facebook, Watsapp & Instagram create big social media disturbance

Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
10,979
10
15,689
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
All about money on stocks .... this will be resolved when FB shares come down to a certain level and after resumption of services the shares will start rising again. Big players manipulating stock markets will cash in, small players will loose big as always. There's plenty of ways to substitute Afghan drugs revenue!
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
24,319
183
48,020
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A beneficiary of an offense, is the prime suspect.
IMG_20211005_025447.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
#GoMalikRiazTerroristGo trending in Pakistan
Replies
3
Views
727
newb3e
newb3e
aziqbal
Facebook takes down Chinese network behind fake Swiss biologist Covid claims
Replies
3
Views
361
52051
52051
arjunk
TLP targets both opposition and gov't in social media campaign
Replies
6
Views
422
Cherub786
Cherub786
peagle
Reliance-funded firm boosts BJP’s campaigns on Facebook
Replies
0
Views
292
peagle
peagle
beijingwalker
TikTok Begins Testing In-App Shopping to Challenge Facebook
Replies
0
Views
323
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom