Global Semiconductor Equipment Report 2020: China will Further Accelerate it's Semiconductor Roadmap and Capacity-Building Progress

Semiconductor manufacturers are accelerating their shrinkage roadmap. The demand for semiconductor equipment is largely driven by the additional tools required to migrate chip designs to leading-edge nodes. With capacity-driven capex slowing down, semiconductor equipment demand may be unaffected if chipmakers are moving more aggressively to the leading-edge nodes.China has been actively expanding its semiconductor-production capacity and manufacturing facilities. There has been no significant disruption to China's semiconductor industry during the COVID-19 outbreak. For example, Wuhan-based Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) continued operations throughout the lockdown. China currently spends about $5bn on wafer-fab equipment and it can help to offset any potential capex cut from the large chipmakers if it believes its current progress justifies additional investment.Semiconductor equipment players' revenues are highly sensitive to the capex of chipmakers, such as foundry/logic players (Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung LSI) and memory players (Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung).New semiconductor equipment is required more in making leading-edge chips and computationally intense applications, such as application processors, server chips and CPUs.The demand for semiconductor equipment is largely driven by the additional tools required for chipmakers to migrate to leading-edge nodes. This is especially the case because ALD tools are required more in foundry and logic chip manufacturing processes. Foundry and logic players are, compared with memory manufacturers, more committed to their shrinkage roadmaps and are therefore more likely to invest in advanced tools, such as ALD.This report describes the semiconductor equipment markets for 27 different sectors and profiles 49 leading equipment suppliers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Market shares for each company for each sector are presented.