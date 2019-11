Amongthe projects that he has led or made a major contribution to are the antisatellite Mission Shakti, the Tejas 4+ generation light combat aircraft, theballistic missile defence programme and the long-range Agni 5 strategic missile.

Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Defence Research and Development; Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO); and Director General, Aeronautical Development Agencyis admitted to Honorary Fellowship in recognition of his significant contributions towards indigenous design, development and deployment of diversified missile systems, aerospace vehicles, guided weapons andavionics technologies.Dr Reddy was awarded a Bachelor of Technology degree by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur in 1984 and then gained a Master of Science degree in 2008 and a PhD in 2014 from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. He joined the Indian Department of Defence Research and Development in 1984 as an Electronics Fellow, has worked in that organisation throughout his career, playing increasingly important roles, and is currently the Chairman. Dr Reddy is the chief architectof advanced missile technologies and smart guided weapons in India.His key technology initiatives have led to the successful realisation ofsmart anti-airfield weapons, guided munitions and precision strike weapons.Dr Reddy has received many national and international awards; he is a fellowof 17 scientific institutes; he has been awarded 12 honorary doctorates, andhe plays a leading role in many government and scientific committees .Source : https://www.aerosociety.com/media/12784/2019-medals-and-awards-brochure-final_web1.pdf