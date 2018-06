Global poll ranks Egypt safer than US, UK

giving it a higher score than both the US and the UK

.

asking people if they felt safe walking at night in these countries and whether they’ve ever been victims of crime.

Egypt

UK ranked 21st while the US ranked 35th.

Singapore topped the list while Liberia was ranked as the least safest country in the world.

interviewed 148,000 adults in 142 countries and areas

included confidence in local police, safety at night, theft cases and mugging cases in the past year.

Singapore, the top four safest countries were: Norway, Iceland, Finland and Uzbekistan

five least safe countries were Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Gabon and Liberia.

South Sudan was ranked the least safe country in Africa.

Egyptians becoming increasingly trusting of the police

TheThe poll, throughachieved aOn the other hand, theAs for other countries,Gallup says itfor its survey. Factors taken into the surveyFollowing. While theGallup’s Jon Clifton told BBC thatEgypt’s rank comes as a surprise as. Since coming into power four years agoHis latest efforts in the field was “Sinai 2018 Operation” which was launched in 2018 to eliminate terrorism.Before Sinai 2018, since the outcast of former President Mohamed Morsi,