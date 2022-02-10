Global Maritime Drill to Support Security in the Middle East Kicks Off

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022The International Maritime Exercise (IMX/CE22) kicked off with the participation of the Egyptian Naval Forces and the Western Joint Forces Command.IMX/CE22 is one of the most extensive joint international maritime exercises globally and the largest in the Middle East, with the participation of 51 countries at the Joint Command Center for Training in Bahrain.The combined training includes 9,000 personnel and 50 ships from more than 60 partner nations and international organizations operating across two regions.It is also the largest unmanned exercise globally, with more than 80 unmanned systems from 10 nations participating.The Egyptian military spokesman said that the training, which will last for several days, comes within the framework of the plan of the General Command of the Armed Forces to upgrade the level of forces and exchange experiences with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries, and support efforts for maritime security and stability in the region.The training is expected to witness several theoretical and practical training activities to unify maritime concepts among the participating countries.It will also include training on confronting atypical maritime threats, implementing naval security measures, securing ships carrying important cargo, and combating naval mines.Training will also focus on enhancing capabilities in command and control, sea control, maritime security operations, medical training, and mine countermeasures.The drill underscores the depth of the strategic partnership and the extended relations between the Egyptian Armed Forces and their counterparts from the countries participating in the training, according to the spokesman.IMX/CE22 is the seventh iteration of IMX since its establishment in 2012 and will conclude on Feb. 17.