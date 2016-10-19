What's new

Global Largest Hydrogen Station Put into Use in Beijing

The world's largest hydrogen station with a daily capacity reckoned at 4.8 tons was put into use in Beijing's Daxing District on Monday. Located in the Daxing International Hydrogen Demonstration Zone, the energy station is able to refuel 16 fuel-cell electric automobiles at the same time, and can serve up to 600 vehicles per day.

 
