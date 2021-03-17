Global Junk Food: How the Western Food Industry is Making Poor Countries Fat | ENDEVR Documentary

Azadkashmir
It is creating massive issues - obesity, cancer, diabetes and all associated issues.
As far as I can tell, selecting foods to eat is a personal choice, made freely, or is somebody forcing these people to eat such harmful diets?
I will give my own experience:- when Botswana became independent, BMI index was normal; good diet which was primarily staples and meat with lot of greens. Now with the introduction of food additives and cursed MSG based flavour enhancers/high salts/palm oil. we saw spike in diabetes and obesity associated with more and more fast food becoming readily available.
Not here. May be in Pak.If people don't like it, then don't eat it. Junk food is really expensive no reasons, other than convenience, sloth or taste, to consume it.
Personal choice if you have knowledge; but it has taken a lot of education to get people to realise diet choices. But the advertisement campaigns too make it difficult to combat commercial interests.
It’s the same yield vs purity question. Everything you find in the west that isn’t organic is likely some form of carcinogenic or detrimental to your health.Not here. May be in Pak.
Personal choice if you have knowledge; but it has taken a lot of education to get people to realise diet choices. But the advertisement campaigns too make it difficult to combat commercial interests.
For example take unilever - they come in here, start to buy up long standing staple diet companies; we noticed changes in formula - label is the same brand, they start adding additional additives which were not there before. Regulatory bodies tend to let it go thru.
Then the fault lies with the Regulatory Authorities in not overseeing advertising and awareness, not the food or the people. Even then, the final choice is made by the individual on what food to eat, and how much of it.
For example take unilever - they come in here, start to buy up long standing staple diet companies; we noticed changes in formula - label is the same brand, they start adding additional additives which were not there before. Regulatory bodies tend to let it go thru.
LOL you are trying to tell me that in South Africa, a 20 lbs bag of potatoes (7000 calories) is more expensive than 7000 calories of McDonalds food, chips or chocolates?Not here. May be in Pak.
watch your language. if you cannot write decently then better not write. we dont use lbs etc and we have bigger local chains vs macD garbage.LOL you are trying to tell me that in South Africa, a 20 lbs bag of potatoes (7000 calories) is more expensive than 7000 calories of McDonalds food, chips or chocolates?
LOL BS
And God sent a wind.watch your language. if you cannot write decently then better not write. we dont use lbs etc and we have bigger local chains vs macD garbage.