Global investors drive record inflows into Chinese bonds in July

Author of the article:ReutersPublishing date:Aug 01, 2020 • Last Updated 19 hours ago • 1 minute readSHANGHAI — Foreign investors made record net purchases of Chinese bonds traded through the country’s Bond Connect program in July, boosted by record yield premiums over U.S. debt.Net inflows into Chinese bonds through Bond Connect, which gives global investors access to the country’s onshore bond market through Hong Kong, totalled 75.5 billion yuan ($10.83 billion) in July, Bond Connect Co. said in a statement dated Friday.Bond Connect Co. is a joint venture between the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.Total trading volumes stood at 446.9 billion yuan in July, Bond Connect Co. said. That was up 5.9% from a month earlier, but below a record 478.2 billion yuan in March, when the rapid international spread of the new coronavirus drove a global flight to safety., Refinitiv data showed., allowing the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to switch from emergency mode to focus more on financial risks and curtailing speculation.. ($1 = 6.9744 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)