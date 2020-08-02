/ Register

Global investors drive record inflows into Chinese bonds in July

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by mmr, Aug 2, 2020 at 6:42 AM.

    mmr

    mmr FULL MEMBER

    Global investors drive record inflows into Chinese bonds in July
    SHANGHAI — Foreign investors made record net purchases of Chinese bonds traded through the country’s Bond Connect program in July, boosted by record yield premiums over U.S. debt.

    Net inflows into Chinese bonds through Bond Connect, which gives global investors access to the country’s onshore bond market through Hong Kong, totalled 75.5 billion yuan ($10.83 billion) in July, Bond Connect Co. said in a statement dated Friday.

    Bond Connect Co. is a joint venture between the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

    Total trading volumes stood at 446.9 billion yuan in July, Bond Connect Co. said. That was up 5.9% from a month earlier, but below a record 478.2 billion yuan in March, when the rapid international spread of the new coronavirus drove a global flight to safety.

    Spreads between benchmark Chinese 10-year government bonds and their U.S. equivalents touched a record high in of more than 257 basis points in July, Refinitiv data showed.

    Analysts say widening spreads reflect the differing approaches of the U.S. and Chinese central banks. The Federal Reserve is facing dimming hopes for a quick economic rebound, while China is steadily recovering from the coronavirus crisis, allowing the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to switch from emergency mode to focus more on financial risks and curtailing speculation.

    The Fed on Wednesday kept interest rates near zero and pledged to continue pumping money into the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on business and consumer spending. ($1 = 6.9744 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

    https://financialpost.com/pmn/busin...ive-record-inflows-into-chinese-bonds-in-july
     
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    You would notice on these sorts of posts Raptor and Hamartia Antidote wouldn't comment, Lol. To them China is going down hill. Not to forget their new cheerleaders Indians.
     
    mmr

    mmr FULL MEMBER

    Well i think this forum is full of extreme point of view. One group saying china going down and other group saying usa going down...

    Truth is neither going any where.
     
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Nope. They’ll just play the world like a fiddle. Sure one will go down but it’ll be awhile before that happens.
     
    ozranger

    ozranger FULL MEMBER

    Yes :usflag:Raptor is impressively emotional when people disagree with him regarding China.
     
    mmr

    mmr FULL MEMBER

    wait till nov 5. we will see lot more drama in next few weeks.

    Once election is over and vaccine is here things will calm down.

    of course usa and china long term competition will continue in the field of 5G...Green tech...AI etc etc...but not like what is happening now a days...
     
