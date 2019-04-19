Global investors continue to pour cash into China despite coronavirus uncertainty & tensions with US

Global investors continue to pour cash into China despite coronavirus uncertainty & tensions with US China attracted 84.1 billion yuan ($12.3 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) last month – 18.7 percent more than a year earlier – as the world’s second-largest economy continues to rebound after the Covid-19 outbreak.

12 Sep, 2020 08:13China attracted 84.1 billion yuan ($12.3 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) last month –– as the world’s second-largest economy continues to rebound after the Covid-19 outbreak.August marked the fifth consecutive month of FDI growth, according to data from China’s Commerce Ministry. In the first eight months of this year, investment inflows jumped 2.6 percent to 619.8 billion yuan.China remains a hot investment destination as it is one of only a few nations that managed to avoid falling into recession after the coronavirus outbreak rattled the global economy. After a record slump in the first quarter, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) beat forecasts in June, rising 3.2 percent.Beijing has been stepping up its efforts to attract global investors. On Friday, senior Chinese officials said that the country is betting on the fast-growing service sector to support investors. They also revealed that the Chinese capital is looking to become aas it implements a range of measures, including facilitating cross-border flows of capital, support for overseas securities and futures firms, and encouraging foreign companies to participate in stock and bond trading.China’s Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday, as quoted by CGTN.