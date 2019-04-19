What's new

Global investors continue to pour cash into China despite coronavirus uncertainty & tensions with US

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,587
1
60,534
Country
China
Location
China
Global investors continue to pour cash into China despite coronavirus uncertainty & tensions with US
12 Sep, 2020 08:13


China attracted 84.1 billion yuan ($12.3 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) last month – 18.7 percent more than a year earlier – as the world’s second-largest economy continues to rebound after the Covid-19 outbreak.

August marked the fifth consecutive month of FDI growth, according to data from China’s Commerce Ministry. In the first eight months of this year, investment inflows jumped 2.6 percent to 619.8 billion yuan.

China remains a hot investment destination as it is one of only a few nations that managed to avoid falling into recession after the coronavirus outbreak rattled the global economy. After a record slump in the first quarter, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) beat forecasts in June, rising 3.2 percent.


Beijing has been stepping up its efforts to attract global investors. On Friday, senior Chinese officials said that the country is betting on the fast-growing service sector to support investors. They also revealed that the Chinese capital is looking to become a “national comprehensive demonstration zone” as it implements a range of measures, including facilitating cross-border flows of capital, support for overseas securities and futures firms, and encouraging foreign companies to participate in stock and bond trading.

“Foreign investors have expressed a strong wish to get into the telecommunications sector,” China’s Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday, as quoted by CGTN. “Now the plan will allow foreign companies to invest in virtual private networks (VPNs), with a proportion of foreign shares not exceeding 50 percent. Overseas telecommunications providers can set up joint ventures to provide such services for foreign enterprises in Beijing.”

Investment inflows into China continue to grow despite rows with the US on multiple fronts. In addition to pressuring Chinese businesses on its own territory, the Trump administration has been attempting to persuade American companies to ditch China. While businesses are concerned about bitter trade tensions between the world’s two leading economies, US enterprises are reluctant to pack up their things, a recent survey by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Shanghai showed. According to the poll, over 78 percent of companies do not want to change their investment allocations. As for moving out production, the survey found that just four percent of firms would relocate some capacities to the US, while 70 percent have no such plans.

www.rt.com

Global investors continue to pour cash into China despite coronavirus uncertainty & tensions with US

China attracted 84.1 billion yuan ($12.3 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) last month – 18.7 percent more than a year earlier – as the world’s second-largest economy continues to rebound after the Covid-19 outbreak.
www.rt.com www.rt.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,587
1
60,534
Country
China
Location
China
Defying the Pandemic, China Sets New Record in Foreign Investment in 2020

BUSINESS
17:33 GMT 12.09.2020


While the global COVID-19 outbreak has plunged many of the world’s economies into deep recession, China, which was the first to face the disease, managed to stop its spread in a timely manner and is already adapting its economy to attract investors as a relatively safe haven.

China's economy enjoyed an 18.7% increase in the volume of foreign direct investment in August alone, up to 84.1 billion yuan ($12.3 billion), China’s Commerce Ministry has revealed. Investors have been pouring their money into the Asian country for five months in a row, as most of the world remains engulfed in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Commerce Ministry indicated that despite the dire state that countries' economies wound up in this year, the level of foreign direct investment (FDI) in China has exceeded that of 2019, jumping 2.6% to 619.78 billion yuan ($90.69 billion) between January and August.
Click to expand...
Investments in the high-tech service sector showed the greatest growth at 28.2% in the first eight months of 2020, while the service industry came in second with a 12.1% spike compared to the previous year.

Seeing the growth in these sectors, Beijing has already announced the implementation of mechanisms that will boost investors' interest in China in general by easing cross-border financial flows, as well as by partially deregulating foreign investment in the country's telecommunications sector.

The news of the booming foreign direct investment in China comes as the country's recently-held International Fair for Investment & Trade and the Belt and Road Investment Congress boasted a whopping 800 billion yuan (around $117 billion) worth of agreements struck between Chinese and foreign companies. Beijing has been broadening its economic ties with the rest of the world, namely receiving 73.6% more in investment from the Netherlands and 17.2% more from the UK, amid an ongoing confrontation with the US.

Washington embarked on a trade war with Beijing back in 2018, a spat that has not ended even after the sides signed the so-called Phase One agreement. The White House is looking to limit the ties of American companies with China by imposing tariffs on Chinese goods, banning US firms from working with the tech giant Huawei, and even mulling over severing the ties between American firms and China for good at some point. The US government has also vowed to exclude companies that outsource to China from tenders on federal contracts and to give major tax credits to those firms that relocate their operations from China to American soil.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
TaiShang Nation continues to be destination of choice for global investors China & Far East 0
M Global investors drive record inflows into Chinese bonds in July China & Far East 5
beijingwalker Global stocks rally, yuan surges as investors bet on China revival World Affairs 1
BHarwana First-ever Global Investors Summit in IOJK put off indefinitely. Kashmir War 9
NeonNinja Foreign investors return to Pakistan's debt market amid global health crisis Pakistan Economy 1
vi-va Global investors seeking coronavirus refuge turn to China COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
S China’s relative stability wins investors amid global uncertainty China & Far East 0
Zibago Believe it! Pakistan More Attractive Destination for Global Investors than India, Says Moody’s Pakistan Economy 1
B Invest in non-conventional areas: PM to global investors Bangladesh Defence Forum 8
zeroboy India is Failing | Global investors are starting to fall out of love with Narendra Modi Political Videos 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top