Global Innovation Index 2021: China Edges Closer to Top 10, surpassing Japan, Isreal and Canada

November 24 2021On September 20, 2021, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) released Global Innovation Index 2021 (hereinafter referred to as “the GII”). China ranked 12th, up 2 places from 2020, topping middle-income economies and surpassing developed economies such as Japan, Israel and Canada.Switzerland (1), Sweden (2), the United States (3) and the United Kingdom (4) have all ranked among the top 5 in the past three years, while the Republic of Korea (5) jumps five spots from last year. With the exception of Singapore (8), the majority of the GII top 10 most innovative economies continue to be from Europe: The Netherlands (6), Finland (7), Denmark (9) and Germany (10). France (11) continues its progression towards the top 10. As does China (12), climbing two spots from last year.In addition to China, a small number of middle-income economies are changing the innovation landscape; they include the United Arab Emirates (33), Turkey (41), Thailand (43), Viet Nam (44), Russia (45), India (46) and the Philippines (51).Even in regions that still struggle to catch up on innovation, local leaders show encouraging results. In Latin America, Chile (53), Mexico (55) and Costa Rica (56) continue to lead. In Africa, the performance of South Africa (61), Kenya (85) and Tanzania (90) is encouraging.Since 2013, China's global innovation index ranking has risen steadily for 9 consecutive years, with a strong upward momentum. From the indicators of innovation inputs, China is a global leader in the indicators of “Trade, diversification, and market scale” and “knowledge workers”. From the indicators of creative outputs, China's strengths are concentrated in intangible assets, knowledge creation and knowledge impact. Among these, China’s levels of patents, trademark and industrial designs by origin, scaled by GDP, and the percentage of creative product exports in total trade have achieved global leadership.In the global "Top science and technology (S&T) cluster" ranking, Tokyo–Yokohama region of Japan, Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou region of China, Beijing, Seoul and San Jose-San Francisco region of the United States are the top five. Compared with last year, the ranking of Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou (No.2) remained unchanged, while the ranking of Beijing (No.3), Shanghai (No.8), Nanjing (No.18) and Hangzhou (No. 21) increased significantly.Since the release of the GII report in 2007, it has become a wind vane to measure innovation and the cornerstone for governments to make economic decisions. More and more governments systematically analyze their annual selection results and formulate countermeasures to improve their performance.