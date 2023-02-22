GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL & DEFENCE SOLUTIONS

,..,.GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL & DEFENCE SOLUTIONSGlobal Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS) is a Pakistani state-owned defence conglomerate, and the country's largest defence manufacturer, offering products for military applications. Customers include the Pakistan Armed Forces.GIDS' product portfolio comprises offerings in the domains of air, land, aea, nuclear, biological and chemical defence and security.GIDS is also Pakistan's largest state-owned manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), offering medium range tactical UAVs and short-range, hand-launched and VTOL systems.Established in 2007, GIDS is based in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.According to Janes Information Services, it is "Pakistan’s largest state-owned manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles".GIDS frequently exhibits its products at arms expositions in the Middle East and Africa.[2] Its CEO is Mr. Asad KamalGIDS exports Pakistani defence manufacturing products to international markets and acts as "the means to help vertically integrate customers across Pakistan’s wider defence industry". It manufactures products such as the "Range Extension Kit (REK)" for Mark 80 series general-purpose bombs.GIDS also make parts for Pakistan Army's main battle tanks, such as Integrated Battlefield Management Systems.In 2015, Foreign Affairs reported that GIDS demonstrated reconnaissance drones at arms fairs in Islamabad. They also manufacture ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests and kneepads for the armed forces of Pakistan.It has an range og 290km (for export) and it comes with enhanced survivability as well as better targeting systems with 90% plus hit probability.GIDS (Global Industrial & Defense Solutions) presents Shahpar-2 Block-2 UCAV for export at IDEX 2023.