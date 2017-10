The report states that Bangladesh hunger problem is under 'serious' condition with score 26.4.



A GHI score of 9.9 or lower denotes low hunger; while scores between 35.0 and 49.9 denote 'alarming' hunger, and a score of 20-34.9 means ‘serious’ problem of hunger.



According to the report, Bangladesh rank at 2017 GHI is worse than its neighbours, Nepal (72), Myanmar (77), Sri Lanka (84) and China (29).



However, Indian and Pakistan ranked even below Bangladesh and held 100th and 106th spots respectively.



Afghanistan has been ranked 107th position.

Click to expand...