Global funds invest more in China as coronavirus spreads to the rest of the world

As U.S. stocks plunged to three-year lows in March, allocation to Chinese stocks among more than 800 funds reached nearly a quarter of their nearly $2 trillion in assets under management, according to fund flow data from EPFR.

“We’re finding that a lot of foreign managers globally (are) reshuffling their holdings in this turmoil,” Todd Willits, head of EPFR, said in a phone interview. “Allocations to China are something people are looking to increase.”

Risks from US-China tensions