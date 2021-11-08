Global Food Security Index 2021: Food in Pakistan More Affordable Than India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Food is more affordable in Pakistan than in Bangladesh and India, according to the Global Food Security Index 2021. Earlier in 2021, Global Hunger Index report also ranked Pakistan better than India. Numbeo Grocery Index reports that the food prices in Pakistan are the second cheapest in the world.
Global Food Security:
Pakistan (with 52.6 points) has scored better than Bangladesh (48.8), Nepal (48.3) and India (50.2 points) in terms of food affordability. Sri Lanka scored higher with 62.9 points in this category on the GFS Index 2021, according to a global report released by Economist Impact and Corteva Agrisciencerecently.
Ireland, Australia, the UK, Finland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, Japan, France and the US shared the top rank with the overall GFS scores in the range of 77.8 and 80 points on the index.
In overall food security, Pakistan ranked 75th with a score of 54.7, ahead of Sri Lanka (77), Nepal (79) and Bangladesh (84), but behind India ranked 71st with a score of 57.2 points on the GFS Index 2021 ranking 113 countries.
Pakistan improved its GFS score by 9 points (to 54.7 in 2021 from 45.7 in 2012) while India’s score improved only by 2.7 points to 57.2 in 2021 from 54.5 in 2012. Nepal improved by 7 points (to 53.7 points in 2021 from 46.7 points in 2012) and Bangladesh by 4.7 points (to 49.1 in 2021 from 44.4 points in 2012). China’s score improved by 9.6 points to 71.3 in 2021 from 61.7 in 2012, the report said. “The GFSI looks beyond hunger to identify the underlying factors affecting food insecurity around the world,” said Tim Glenn, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, Corteva Agriscience.
The cost of living in Pakistan is the world's lowest despite recent inflationary trends, according to the Cost of Living Index for mid-2021 as published by Numbeo. Numbeo Grocery Index reports that the food prices in Pakistan are the second cheapest in the world.
Global Hunger Index:
Global Hunger Index 2021 report has ranked Pakistan 92nd, ahead of India ranked 101st among 116 countries. Pakistan's other South Asian neighbors are ranked better: Nepal (76), Bangladesh (76), Myanmar (71).
Pakistan has been reducing hunger at a faster rate than India but slower than other South Asian neighbors like Bangladesh and Nepal.
COVID-Induced Inflation:
Global supply-chain disruptions and economic recovery from COVID19 pandemic have driven up prices of all commodities, including food and fuel, worldwide.
Summary:
Food and fuel prices in Pakistan are among the lowest in the world. However, everyone is feeling the pinch of rising global prices. It is particularly painful for people in developing countries like Pakistan. These prices are beyond the control of any one national government. What governments like Pakistan can and should do is to protect the poorest and most vulnerable people in their countries. Prime Minister Imran Khan's plan to deliver targeted food subsidies worth $700 million should help reduce the pain. This $700 million package is in addition to more than a billion dollars distributed under the Ehsaas program.
