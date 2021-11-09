Global Food Security (GFS) Index 2021: India tops in South Asia

The Global Food Security Index
The Global Food Security Index (GFSI) considers the issues of food affordability, availability, quality and safety, and natural resources and resilience across a set of 113 countries. The index is a dynamic quantitative and qualitative benchmarking model constructed from 58 unique indicators that measure the drivers of food security across both developing and developed countries.
This edition of the GFSI incorporates the "Natural Resources and Resilience" category into the main index. This category assesses a country’s exposure to the impacts of a changing climate; its susceptibility to natural resource risks; and how the country is adapting to these risks, all of which impact the incidence of food insecurity in a country. The category was first introduced into the GFSI in 2017 as an adjustment factor and, given its increasing importance, has been mainstreamed for the first time this year.
Explore the year-on-year trends for the Global Food Security Index.
Figures are from annual baseline model (September 2021).
|Global ranking
|Country
|Overall score
|Affordability
|Availability
|Quality and Safety
|Natural Resources and Resilence
|1st
|Ireland
|84.0
|92.9
|75.1
|94.0
|74.1
|2nd
|Austria
|81.3
|90.5
|75.2
|91.2
|65.7
|3rd
|United Kingdom
|81.0
|91.1
|72.7
|89.6
|69.0
|4th
|Finland
|80.9
|91.7
|66.2
|93.8
|75.1
|5th
|Switzerland
|80.4
|89.0
|76.9
|86.4
|65.1
|6th
|Netherlands
|79.9
|89.7
|73.7
|92.2
|61.2
|7th
|Canada
|79.8
|87.6
|77.7
|94.5
|54.4
|8th
|Japan
|79.3
|90.0
|75.7
|83.4
|61.9
|=9th
|France
|79.1
|90.3
|67.0
|92.1
|67.5
|=9th
|United States
|79.1
|88.7
|71.0
|94.3
|61.3
|11th
|Germany
|78.7
|90.1
|69.3
|87.8
|66.0
|12th
|Israel
|78.0
|90.6
|75.2
|90.7
|47.6
|13th
|Sweden
|77.9
|91.0
|62.7
|92.3
|67.3
|14th
|Czech Republic
|77.8
|88.3
|69.1
|81.4
|70.9
|15th
|Singapore
|77.4
|87.9
|82.9
|79.1
|46.7
|16th
|New Zealand
|76.8
|90.9
|63.2
|82.0
|70.8
|17th
|Denmark
|76.5
|93.1
|61.4
|93.5
|56.9
|18th
|Italy
|76.4
|89.3
|71.5
|86.2
|51.8
|19th
|Belgium
|76.1
|89.8
|71.1
|85.2
|50.9
|20th
|Norway
|76.0
|83.3
|60.6
|90.7
|76.1
|21st
|Portugal
|75.2
|88.8
|67.1
|88.3
|52.3
|22nd
|Poland
|74.9
|87.0
|65.0
|80.5
|65.0
|23rd
|Russia
|74.8
|86.9
|64.9
|85.8
|59.9
|=24th
|Costa Rica
|73.6
|84.5
|61.4
|82.4
|67.0
|=24th
|Qatar
|73.6
|83.8
|74.4
|83.5
|43.4
|=24th
|Spain
|73.6
|88.4
|61.2
|84.4
|58.2
|27th
|Greece
|73.3
|89.0
|59.6
|89.5
|53.6
|28th
|Chile
|73.2
|82.4
|66.8
|84.2
|57.1
|29th
|Romania
|72.4
|81.8
|66.6
|85.4
|52.6
|30th
|Kuwait
|72.2
|80.1
|72.3
|86.4
|43.0
|31st
|Hungary
|72.1
|83.5
|66.9
|77.4
|55.4
|=32nd
|Australia
|71.6
|84.9
|64.1
|87.8
|44.7
|=32nd
|South Korea
|71.6
|80.3
|69.7
|78.5
|52.2
|34th
|China
|71.3
|77.4
|78.4
|71.4
|47.2
|35th
|United Arab Emirates
|71.0
|75.9
|71.3
|88.8
|43.6
|=36th
|Belarus
|70.9
|86.3
|57.0
|82.8
|56.3
|=36th
|Panama
|70.9
|82.6
|67.4
|72.3
|54.7
|38th
|Bulgaria
|70.5
|83.3
|59.2
|81.5
|56.8
|39th
|Malaysia
|70.1
|85.6
|64.0
|76.3
|46.6
|40th
|Oman
|70.0
|88.8
|57.3
|83.8
|45.2
|41st
|Kazakhstan
|69.2
|83.0
|58.5
|81.0
|51.9
|42nd
|Slovakia
|68.7
|89.6
|48.8
|72.9
|62.7
|43rd
|Bahrain
|68.5
|79.2
|67.5
|79.9
|39.1
|44th
|Saudi Arabia
|68.1
|75.0
|67.8
|79.8
|44.3
|45th
|Uruguay
|68.0
|75.4
|53.1
|81.2
|68.5
|46th
|Mexico
|66.9
|73.8
|60.9
|81.0
|51.2
|47th
|Dominican Republic
|65.4
|74.6
|62.0
|69.5
|50.3
|48th
|Turkey
|65.1
|67.6
|61.6
|75.8
|56.4
|=49th
|Jordan
|64.6
|80.4
|55.2
|63.5
|54.2
|=49th
|Peru
|64.6
|79.8
|54.6
|71.2
|48.4
|51st
|Thailand
|64.5
|81.8
|57.3
|59.5
|50.8
|52nd
|Colombia
|64.4
|70.4
|57.2
|72.3
|58.4
|53rd
|Argentina
|64.2
|65.6
|58.8
|90.2
|45.8
|54th
|Algeria
|63.9
|77.9
|58.0
|62.0
|50.7
|55th
|Tunisia
|62.7
|74.4
|54.0
|72.1
|47.6
|56th
|Azerbaijan
|62.6
|82.3
|58.0
|59.1
|38.2
|57th
|Morocco
|62.5
|75.1
|51.8
|72.3
|49.0
|58th
|Ukraine
|62.0
|73.9
|51.8
|71.9
|49.3
|59th
|Paraguay
|61.6
|77.5
|47.7
|74.9
|44.7
|60th
|Serbia
|61.4
|82.6
|38.4
|81.1
|44.7
|61st
|Vietnam
|61.1
|68.9
|60.4
|64.3
|44.9
|62nd
|Egypt
|60.8
|66.5
|60.0
|60.7
|52.0
|63rd
|Brazil
|60.6
|68.7
|46.4
|90.0
|42.4
|64th
|Philippines
|60.0
|74.3
|53.9
|61.5
|43.6
|65th
|Bolivia
|59.9
|73.0
|52.9
|61.1
|47.4
|66th
|Ecuador
|59.6
|71.0
|50.5
|70.8
|44.1
|67th
|El Salvador
|59.5
|65.5
|59.2
|63.2
|45.5
|68th
|Honduras
|59.4
|53.0
|64.2
|63.8
|57.8
|69th
|Indonesia
|59.2
|74.9
|63.7
|48.5
|33.0
|70th
|South Africa
|57.8
|63.1
|49.4
|72.1
|49.4
|71st
|India
|57.2
|50.2
|65.7
|59.1
|52.8
|72nd
|Myanmar
|56.7
|58.9
|52.2
|63.0
|54.7
|73rd
|Nicaragua
|56.0
|66.1
|48.3
|57.7
|49.8
|74th
|Botswana
|55.5
|69.6
|47.5
|59.6
|40.0
|75th
|Pakistan
|54.7
|52.6
|63.0
|55.7
|42.2
|76th
|Mali
|54.5
|43.7
|64.5
|61.1
|49.4
|77th
|Sri Lanka
|54.1
|62.9
|50.6
|52.1
|46.3
|78th
|Uzbekistan
|53.8
|49.3
|51.3
|65.1
|55.4
|79th
|Nepal
|53.7
|48.3
|64.5
|53.7
|44.0
|80th
|Guatemala
|53.5
|58.0
|48.2
|57.4
|51.2
|81st
|Cambodia
|53.0
|68.8
|48.7
|44.3
|40.7
|82nd
|Ghana
|52.0
|60.0
|48.6
|58.2
|37.3
|83rd
|Tajikistan
|51.6
|53.1
|51.1
|55.7
|45.9
|84th
|Bangladesh
|49.1
|48.8
|58.1
|45.5
|36.8
|85th
|Burkina Faso
|48.1
|42.0
|55.6
|48.2
|45.5
|=86th
|Côte d'Ivoire
|48.0
|45.5
|53.6
|42.3
|48.2
|=86th
|Tanzania
|48.0
|39.7
|57.4
|50.6
|43.5
|88th
|Niger
|47.6
|37.1
|52.6
|51.7
|53.4
|89th
|Senegal
|47.4
|44.4
|47.7
|55.9
|43.9
|90th
|Kenya
|46.8
|47.6
|45.6
|54.8
|39.7
|91st
|Laos
|46.4
|47.7
|46.1
|49.2
|42.0
|92nd
|Cameroon
|45.5
|45.5
|42.4
|51.6
|45.3
|93rd
|Benin
|45.2
|42.1
|50.7
|48.2
|37.8
|94th
|Togo
|44.2
|40.8
|46.7
|35.1
|55.1
|95th
|Uganda
|43.9
|41.5
|38.0
|49.2
|53.7
|96th
|Guinea
|43.0
|32.5
|53.1
|40.4
|46.4
|97th
|Nigeria
|41.3
|33.4
|45.3
|48.6
|41.3
|98th
|Angola
|41.1
|32.6
|42.6
|48.7
|45.9
|99th
|Chad
|40.6
|37.8
|42.0
|42.3
|41.6
|100th
|Madagascar
|40.4
|36.3
|41.1
|39.9
|47.3
|101st
|Rwanda
|40.3
|25.8
|45.9
|52.1
|44.8
|102nd
|Venezuela
|39.4
|37.3
|27.1
|64.3
|41.1
|103rd
|Congo (Dem. Rep.)
|39.1
|38.0
|41.6
|36.0
|39.9
|104th
|Sierra Leone
|38.1
|34.1
|32.1
|36.8
|58.0
|105th
|Zambia
|38.0
|29.0
|40.4
|42.0
|46.4
|=106th
|Haiti
|37.8
|27.8
|40.2
|44.2
|45.2
|=106th
|Syria
|37.8
|34.0
|30.1
|53.2
|43.3
|108th
|Ethiopia
|37.6
|24.5
|47.5
|41.6
|39.4
|109th
|Malawi
|37.3
|23.6
|40.9
|37.1
|55.9
|110th
|Sudan
|37.1
|31.8
|31.6
|52.4
|41.4
|111th
|Mozambique
|35.9
|42.9
|30.4
|33.8
|35.2
|112th
|Yemen
|35.7
|39.3
|27.6
|37.4
|42.1
|113th
|Burundi
|34.7
|24.0
|33.7
|45.7
|44.8
Global Food Security Index (GFSI)
The Global Food Security Index (GFSI) is an annual assessment measuring food security through affordability, availability, and quality and safety metrics worldwide.
