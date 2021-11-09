What's new

Global Food Security (GFS) Index 2021: India tops in South Asia

The Global Food Security Index
The Global Food Security Index (GFSI) considers the issues of food affordability, availability, quality and safety, and natural resources and resilience across a set of 113 countries. The index is a dynamic quantitative and qualitative benchmarking model constructed from 58 unique indicators that measure the drivers of food security across both developing and developed countries.

This edition of the GFSI incorporates the "Natural Resources and Resilience" category into the main index. This category assesses a country’s exposure to the impacts of a changing climate; its susceptibility to natural resource risks; and how the country is adapting to these risks, all of which impact the incidence of food insecurity in a country. The category was first introduced into the GFSI in 2017 as an adjustment factor and, given its increasing importance, has been mainstreamed for the first time this year.


Indexing the core issues for food security across 113 countries:
decoration-indicator-affordability
Affordability
decoration-indicator-availability
Availability
decoration-indicator-quality and safety
Quality and Safety
decoration-indicator-natural resources and resilience
Natural Resources and Resilience




Rankings and trends
Explore the year-on-year trends for the Global Food Security Index.


Figures are from annual baseline model (September 2021).


Global rankingCountryOverall scoreAffordabilityAvailabilityQuality and SafetyNatural Resources and Resilence
1stIreland84.092.975.194.074.1
2ndAustria81.390.575.291.265.7
3rdUnited Kingdom81.091.172.789.669.0
4thFinland80.991.766.293.875.1
5thSwitzerland80.489.076.986.465.1
6thNetherlands79.989.773.792.261.2
7thCanada79.887.677.794.554.4
8thJapan79.390.075.783.461.9
=9thFrance79.190.367.092.167.5
=9thUnited States79.188.771.094.361.3
11thGermany78.790.169.387.866.0
12thIsrael78.090.675.290.747.6
13thSweden77.991.062.792.367.3
14thCzech Republic77.888.369.181.470.9
15thSingapore77.487.982.979.146.7
16thNew Zealand76.890.963.282.070.8
17thDenmark76.593.161.493.556.9
18thItaly76.489.371.586.251.8
19thBelgium76.189.871.185.250.9
20thNorway76.083.360.690.776.1
21stPortugal75.288.867.188.352.3
22ndPoland74.987.065.080.565.0
23rdRussia74.886.964.985.859.9
=24thCosta Rica73.684.561.482.467.0
=24thQatar73.683.874.483.543.4
=24thSpain73.688.461.284.458.2
27thGreece73.389.059.689.553.6
28thChile73.282.466.884.257.1
29thRomania72.481.866.685.452.6
30thKuwait72.280.172.386.443.0
31stHungary72.183.566.977.455.4
=32ndAustralia71.684.964.187.844.7
=32ndSouth Korea71.680.369.778.552.2
34thChina71.377.478.471.447.2
35thUnited Arab Emirates71.075.971.388.843.6
=36thBelarus70.986.357.082.856.3
=36thPanama70.982.667.472.354.7
38thBulgaria70.583.359.281.556.8
39thMalaysia70.185.664.076.346.6
40thOman70.088.857.383.845.2
41stKazakhstan69.283.058.581.051.9
42ndSlovakia68.789.648.872.962.7
43rdBahrain68.579.267.579.939.1
44thSaudi Arabia68.175.067.879.844.3
45thUruguay68.075.453.181.268.5
46thMexico66.973.860.981.051.2
47thDominican Republic65.474.662.069.550.3
48thTurkey65.167.661.675.856.4
=49thJordan64.680.455.263.554.2
=49thPeru64.679.854.671.248.4
51stThailand64.581.857.359.550.8
52ndColombia64.470.457.272.358.4
53rdArgentina64.265.658.890.245.8
54thAlgeria63.977.958.062.050.7
55thTunisia62.774.454.072.147.6
56thAzerbaijan62.682.358.059.138.2
57thMorocco62.575.151.872.349.0
58thUkraine62.073.951.871.949.3
59thParaguay61.677.547.774.944.7
60thSerbia61.482.638.481.144.7
61stVietnam61.168.960.464.344.9
62ndEgypt60.866.560.060.752.0
63rdBrazil60.668.746.490.042.4
64thPhilippines60.074.353.961.543.6
65thBolivia59.973.052.961.147.4
66thEcuador59.671.050.570.844.1
67thEl Salvador59.565.559.263.245.5
68thHonduras59.453.064.263.857.8
69thIndonesia59.274.963.748.533.0
70thSouth Africa57.863.149.472.149.4
71stIndia57.250.265.759.152.8
72ndMyanmar56.758.952.263.054.7
73rdNicaragua56.066.148.357.749.8
74thBotswana55.569.647.559.640.0
75thPakistan54.752.663.055.742.2
76thMali54.543.764.561.149.4
77thSri Lanka54.162.950.652.146.3
78thUzbekistan53.849.351.365.155.4
79thNepal53.748.364.553.744.0
80thGuatemala53.558.048.257.451.2
81stCambodia53.068.848.744.340.7
82ndGhana52.060.048.658.237.3
83rdTajikistan51.653.151.155.745.9
84thBangladesh49.148.858.145.536.8
85thBurkina Faso48.142.055.648.245.5
=86thCôte d'Ivoire48.045.553.642.348.2
=86thTanzania48.039.757.450.643.5
88thNiger47.637.152.651.753.4
89thSenegal47.444.447.755.943.9
90thKenya46.847.645.654.839.7
91stLaos46.447.746.149.242.0
92ndCameroon45.545.542.451.645.3
93rdBenin45.242.150.748.237.8
94thTogo44.240.846.735.155.1
95thUganda43.941.538.049.253.7
96thGuinea43.032.553.140.446.4
97thNigeria41.333.445.348.641.3
98thAngola41.132.642.648.745.9
99thChad40.637.842.042.341.6
100thMadagascar40.436.341.139.947.3
101stRwanda40.325.845.952.144.8
102ndVenezuela39.437.327.164.341.1
103rdCongo (Dem. Rep.)39.138.041.636.039.9
104thSierra Leone38.134.132.136.858.0
105thZambia38.029.040.442.046.4
=106thHaiti37.827.840.244.245.2
=106thSyria37.834.030.153.243.3
108thEthiopia37.624.547.541.639.4
109thMalawi37.323.640.937.155.9
110thSudan37.131.831.652.441.4
111thMozambique35.942.930.433.835.2
112thYemen35.739.327.637.442.1
113thBurundi34.724.033.745.744.8

From May 2020, India :
A video is going viral on social media showing the shocking extent to which the coronavirus lockdown has hit the poor.

The video is of a man eating from a carcass, possibly of a dog, on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway.


The video was uploaded on YouTube by Pradhuman Singh Naruka, a Jaipur resident. In the video, Naruka claims he was on his way to Delhi when he spotted the man near Shahpura, which lies in Jaipur district. In the video, which was uploaded on May 18, Naruka asks the man what he was eating and tells him he will die. He then asks the man to move to a spot on the highway near a truck, where he feeds him.

In a Facebook post, Naruka claimed, "Humanity was put to shame in Shahpura when a labourer due to hunger was forced to eat a dog. What is worse is that no person stopped their vehicle and saw the need to help him. I gave him food and water to drink..." Naruka appealed to people to help those in need.

Speaking to THE WEEK, Naruka said the man was possibly a homeless person. He said the incident happened on afternoon of May 18. Naruka added that police officials had contacted him on Thursday, seeking details of the man and the spot where he was found.

Many people shared the video on social media, tagging mediapersons and government officials. Lavanya Ballal, who has been associated with the social media team of the Congress, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the video. She wrote, "This is beyond heartbreaking. No one deserves this He is eating the carcass of a dead dog. @narendramodi India won’t forget this amount of pain and humiliation heaped of the poor...".
@Suriya, does this starving man and millions of other Indians have food security now, one year later ?
 
India is on 71st number. 70 countries more food secure than India and 42 less
So going by those numbers even poor South American countries are more food secure than 6th largest economy in the world India. Hmm.

Also, I don't believe that poor man in Rajasthan has become food secure now. I don't believe that the 60 million stray dogs in India go hungry.
 
